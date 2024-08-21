BELLA DONNA to be Presented at The Kings Arms, Salford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A girl's night in with two disgruntled actors, the self-proclaimed Queen of Sass and several bottles of wine...

What could possibly go wrong?

From Award-Winning Director and Playwright Laura J Harris comes an original queer comedy filled with unexpected twists, turns and more than its fair share of sass. Drag Artiste Extraordinaire and self-proclaimed Queen of Sass, Bella Da Balle, is in high spirits when her friend and flatmate, Donna Knight, returns home from a long day of auditions and TIE tour prepping... Time to break out the wine and catch up on Bella's love life (or lack thereof!).

When an unexpected guest appears at the door, it triggers a series of dramatic events that drastically alter the night's trajectory. Surprising revelations surface throughout the evening that will put the bond of friendship between Bella and Donna to the ultimate test.

Brave, bold and beautifully bonkers!

Performance Details

Show Details: Dates: September 19-21 2024

Venue: The Kings Arms, Salford

Start Time: 7:30pm Ticket Prices: £10.50 / Concessions £8.50

Tickets Available at: https://www.kingsarmssalford.com/event/chalice-productions-presents-bella-donna/

Comments