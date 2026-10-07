BACCHAE Schools Tour to Visit Coventry with Belgrade Theatre

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Young people in Coventry will have the opportunity to experience a new version of The National Theatre's main stage production of Bacchae in their school hall this October, as the nationwide schools tour comes to the city in partnership with Belgrade Theatre.

Students at Sidney Stringer Academy will see the production on 22 and 23 October, as part of The National Theatre's eight-week schools tour, which will bring theatre directly into school halls across England.

Following Bacchae's debut at The National Theatre as part of Indhu Rubasingham's inaugural season, writer Nima Taleghani joins director Hannah Hauer-King in creating an adapted version of the 2025 main stage play in a new production especially for schools. This exciting new version of Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy comes to life through rhythm, movement and music.

The Coventry visit is being supported by Belgrade Theatre, as part of its commitment to creating opportunities for young people across the city to experience high-quality theatre and develop their creativity.

Adel Al Salloum, Director of Producing and Co-Creation at Belgrade Theatre, said: “Partnerships like this are a really important part of our work at Belgrade Theatre, helping us bring high-quality theatre and creative opportunities directly to young people in Coventry. We're delighted to welcome the Bacchae schools tour to the city and to support The National Theatre in bringing this exciting new production into school halls, making theatre accessible to young people in their own communities. We hope the experience will spark curiosity, conversation and creativity, and inspire the next generation of audiences and theatre-makers.”

In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by 7,000 young people from more than 60 schools and colleges during its eight-week tour to school halls across England. The tour visits Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury (28 September–2 October), Norwich Theatre (5–9 October), Birmingham Hippodrome (12–14 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (15–21 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (22–23 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (2–6 November), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (9–11 November), Leicester Curve (12–13 November), Lowry in Salford (16–21 November), including public performances on 20–21 November, and Sheffield Theatres (23–27 November).

The cast includes Senam Akpokavi, Jessica Alade, Ross Foley, Daniel Forbes, Aminita Francis, Emma Manton, Lily Olufemi-Bywaters, Daniel Regan, Premi Tamang and Benjamin Wilson.

Writer Nima Taleghani said, 'When I first started writing Bacchae, I wanted to make something that me and my friends from school would have enjoyed then and would enjoy now. Something that we would find challenging and tough and tricky then and that we would find challenging now, but in a totally different way. I never felt theatre needed to differentiate so heavily between work for young people and adults, low brow and highbrow, accessible and elite. I always wanted to make something for community, that reflected reality, something grassroots and authentic: Bacchae Schools Tour is the play finally coming HOME”.

Director Hannah Hauer-King said, 'Bacchae is a piece that encourages audiences to be suspicious of polarities, to embrace those that may appear different to us, and to question those who impose power. Nima Taleghani's brilliant adaptation shines a contemporary light on these themes, giving particular focus to the desire of everyone, even a God, to feel like they belong. It feels like the perfect show to take into schools - not only speaking to issues that impact young people today, but also through a classic text that may otherwise seem inaccessible or 'not for them'. I can't wait to see it reach an audience that otherwise may not have access to The National Theatre, and that will hopefully encourage young people to believe that they have a future watching or making theatre, should they want it.'

In addition to seeing the show in their school hall, students will take part in interactive workshops exploring stage design and theatre-making skills. Alumni from The National Theatre's Introduction to Stage Management and Young Technicians initiatives will also take on placements to support the tour, putting into practice the technical skills they have learnt through the programmes.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 28 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming