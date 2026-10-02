Cast Set For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Belgrade Theatre

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The Belgrade Theatre has announced full cast and creative team for this year's family-favourite panto Beauty and the Beast, written and directed by, and also starring the award-winning Iain Lauchlan. Beauty and the Beast will play from Wednesday 18 November until Saturday 2 January 2027, with a press performance on Friday 20 November.

Things are looking bleak for beautiful Belle! Kidnapped by a frightening Beast, she is locked away in a terrifying castle with little hope of escape. But unbeknownst to her, the Beast is actually a handsome prince under the curse of an evil enchantress. Only by changing his selfish ways and finding true love can he ever hope to break the spell. Will the Beast change his ways in time? And will Belle ever get back home? There's only one way to find out!

Leading the cast of Beauty and the Beast is writer and director Iain Lauchlan, a veteran of Coventry pantomimes, who has most recently starred in Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington and Cinderella. He will take on the role of Dame Dorothy Do-It.

Returning for his 15th Belgrade pantomime, Craig Hollingsworth (Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) will play Willy-Do-It, while Sion Lloyd returns to the role of The Beast, having previously played the character at the Belgrade in 2009 and 2021. Making her professional stage debut as Belle is Abiola Falokun.

Morna Macpherson (Jack and the Beanstalk) will play The Enchantress, while Dylan Andrews makes his Belgrade Theatre debut as Gaston. David Gillbrook (Jack and the Beanstalk, Puss in Boots) will play Belle's dad Harold, with Aonghas Ewen (Sleeping Beauty, Dick Whittington, Cinderella) taking on the dual roles of the Prince and Ensemble.

Alice Ellwood and Ayo Akande will both make their Belgrade Theatre debuts as members of the Ensemble.

Alongside Writer and Director Iain Lauchlan, the creative team for Beauty and The Beast are Jenny Phillips (Choreographer), Ian Westbrook (Set Designer), James Maciver (Costume Designer), Jason Taylor (Lighting Designer), Chris Mock (Sound Designer), David Haller (Musical Director), Jamie Noar (Musical Arranger), Lisa Connell (Fight Director), and Vicki Stevenson (Assistant Director and Choreographer).

As well as Beauty and the Beast, Belgrade Theatre will also be playing host to the stage adaptation of Raymond Briggs's much-loved classic Father Christmas, between Thursday 3 December and Sunday 27 December.

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