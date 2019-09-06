Auditions Will Be Held For MOTHER GOOSE at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

THE MARLOWE Theatre, Canterbury, and Evolution Productions are looking for young female performers to take part in this year's pantomime.

Auditions for Mother Goose are being held at The Marlowe Studio from 1pm on Saturday 15 September. Girls should be aged between nine and 15 (inclusive on 1 September), under 5ft 2in and be able to commit to the production from the start of rehearsals until the end of the run (14 November to 12 January).

The auditions will last two hours, but those who are successful may be asked to stay longer. No food or drink other than water should be brought, and comfortable clothes and soft/dance shoes worn. Please see the auditions page at www.evolution-productions.co.uk for more information.

Mother Goose is sponsored by Superior Healthcare and Walker Construction. It stars Dr Ranj (CBeebies, This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing), Jenna Russell (EastEnders, West End star), Ben Roddy (in his 10th Marlowe pantomime), Canterbury favourite Lloyd Hollett and Marc Pickering (Broadwalk Empire).

Mother Goose is at The Marlowe Theatre from Thursday 28 November to Sunday 12 January (various performance times). Tickets, priced from £13 to £54.50 (concessions available), are from the Box Office on 01227 787787 and marlowetheatre.com. See the website for details of the accessible performances.





