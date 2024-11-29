Arcola Theatre Reveals Spring/Summer Season of Their 25th Anniversary Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arcola Theatre has released its Spring/Summer 2025 season, with nine productions announced and tickets on sale now.

Founded in 2000 in a disused textile factory; relocating in 2010 to a former paint workshop, Arcola is now one of London's leading off-West End theatres. Producing socially engaged and international shows and championing diversity, the vibrant building in the heart of East London attracts over 65,000 people each year.

Celebrating 25 years, this season marks a significant return to Arcola Theatre's pre-pandemic programming, with over 80% of the shows being in-house or co-productions. The season presents a blend of world and UK premieres alongside returning favourites; bringing together new writing, international drama and bold adaptations - typical of the work that Arcola has staged since its inception.

The Spring/Summer season includes the live premiere of Philip Ridley's Tarantula, starring Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia, The Diplomat); a startling exploration of identity, memory, love, and the lengths it takes someone to free themselves from the web of their past. Simon Stephens' Heisenberg, is revived in a radical LGBTQ reimagining that unravels the complexities of human relationships and the often comical dance of connection. Starring Olivier Award-winning Jenny Galloway and internationally acclaimed Faline England.

World premieres include the timely evocation of the true-life story of Holocaust survivor Miriam Freedman in As Long As We Are Breathing by Diane Samuels, author of award-winning Kindertransport. Also a world premiere, Dear Martin by Madeleine Brettingham is a darkly comic play about mental health, redemption, and two men finding a moment of connection in their otherwise lonely lives. Brand new from Mark Jagasia (Clarion) is an outrageous dark comedy, The Double Act, in which a fading comedian is forced to confront his estranged ex-partner in a tale of guilt, ambition and the ghosts of British showbusiness. Oscar Pearce directs (Possession, Great Apes).

Making its UK premiere, Mehmet Ergen will direct the Tony-nominated Cry-Baby, The Musical, from Thomas Meehan, Mark O'Donnell, Adam Schlesigner, and David Javerbaum, based on the 1990 film by John Waters. A politically charged, laugh-out-loud cult classic, this subversive musical promises a toe-tapping, boundary-breaking good time.

Returning to Arcola Theatre following its sold out, critically acclaimed run in 2018, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is a scandalous, engrossing tale of sexual politics and family strife in modern-day Nigeria. Lola Shoneyin's bestselling novel bursts on to the stage in a vivid adaptation by Caine Award-winning playwright Rotimi Babatunde, once again directed by Femi Elufowoju jr. Also from Elufowoju jr Ensemble, cross-cultural pan-African encounters are brought to life in 54.60 Africa, inspired by the travels of its author who accomplished visiting every nation in the continent of Africa before his 60th birthday.

Completing the season, the critically-acclaimed, 4x Moliere Award-winning drama In Other Words by Matthew Seager also returns for an exclusive one-week run. An intimate, humorous and deeply moving drama that examines the power of music, memory and the nature of enduring love.

Arcola also announces captioned and relaxed performances as part of the season. Audience members can register individual access requirements within the online booking system or over the phone.

Over its 25 year-history, Arcola has helped to launch some of the leading lights in British theatre, providing early-career opportunities to artists including Aml Ameen, Zawe Ashton, Mike Bartlett, Alecky Blythe, Polly Findlay, Arinzé Kene, Lucy Kirkwood, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Lynette Linton, Michael Longhurst, Wunmi Mosaku, Barney Norris, Lyndsey Turner and Alexander Zeldin, amongst others.

Arcola Theatre's Participation programme has been pioneering community theatre since 2000; with five thriving companies including Arcola Youth Theatre; Arcola Queer Collective; Arcola Mental Health Community Company; Arcola 50+; and Sawa Community Company - formed by and for migrants, refugees or those seeking asylum. Between 31 March - 5 April 2025, these groups will come together for the Participation Festival; sharing brand new works and adaptations from Grimm's Tales and assorted Greek comedies and tragedies. Tickets go on sale in the new year.

The anniversary celebrations continue over 2025, with plans for commemorative materials on film and in print; a gala event; and the return of Arcola's long-running Grimeborn Opera Festival. 2025 will also see Arcola launch a new website and a brand refresh, thanks to funding from Bloomberg's Digital Accelerator Programme, working with Cog Design and Laura Whitehouse, respectively.

Arcola's Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen said, "For the past 25 years, Arcola Theatre has been a vibrant creative home to thousands of artists and audiences, and an incubator for some of the UK's greatest talents; both on and off stage. Over our 25th anniversary we are excited to reflect and celebrate the stories and people that have bloomed here, all the while presenting an exceptional season of work on our stages that we are extremely proud of. We are grateful to audiences who continue to choose and support Arcola Theatre, and we hope to see you soon for our Spring/Summer season."

Arcola's Executive Producer, Leyla Nazli said, "This season epitomises the eclectic and rousing work that audiences have come to know of Arcola Theatre. From an intimate monologue to an intense two-hander to a showstopping musical - and everything in between. At the core of all these shows are tender and timely explorations of human connection, memory and identity; bringing together compelling new writing, important stories and global voices. It has been a difficult road to recovery from the effects of the pandemic, and we are so pleased to be back to producing almost all of our own shows. This season is a true celebration of both where we have been, and where we are going - please, join us!"

Comments