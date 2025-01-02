Anton Du Beke Will Be Joined By Lauren Oakley on National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anton Du Beke will embark on a brand-new nationwide tour in 2025, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Sunday 6 April.

The show, Anton Du Beke AT THE MUSICALS, will see Anton joined by Strictly professional dancer, Birmingham's Lauren Oakley for the spring shows and singer Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an evening filled with song, dance and a lot of musical fun.

Anton will be performing, alongside Lauren, Lance, and his dancers, numbers from musicals old and new such as Moulin Rouge, Anything Goes, Chorus Line and My Fair Lady.

Anton said: “I'm thrilled that Lauren Oakley is joining me in 2025 for the spring shows as my leading lady. She is an absolute superstar so even if you don't want to come and see me, come and see her! She's amazing! Talented, fabulous, extraordinary, Lauren is all of those things!”

“I'm also delighted that Olivier Award-winning Bill Deamer is helping me put together the show. As well as being a musical theatre star himself his choreography is second to none. I'm very pleased to have him on board.”

Lauren Oakley said: “I've had the pleasure of touring with Anton last year and as many people know, I'm a huge fan of musicals so to be joining him across the UK, will be a real treat. We look forward to seeing you in 2025.”

