Ann Hampton Callaway to Return to Pheasantry Jazz Club With SIRENS OF SWING

The Tony nominated star of the Broadway musical Swing! will be performing selections from her highly acclaimed CDs To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project and Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! as well as signature songs from singers Billie Holiday, Nina Simone, Anita O'Day, Josephine Baker, Julie London, Etta James, Carmen McCrae and more. The first half of the night will celebrate groundbreaking legends and the second half will spotlight more contemporary greats. Not to be missed!

‘…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn and Dianne Reeves…'

Christopher Loudon, JazzTimes



Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "The Good Shepherd.” Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest critically acclaimed CD “Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration!” has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 16 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her new record Finding Beauty, Originals Volume 1, was recently released via Shanachie Entertainment. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.



Performance Details

The Pheasantry (Chelsea)

152 King's Road, London, SW3 4NX

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY ‘SIRENS OF SWING'

26 – 28 October



Box Office: 0203 798 9192

Mon – Sun from 10am – 5pm (phone lines from 12pm – 4pm)

www.pizzaexpresslive.com



Ticket prices

£25 for all performances

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

