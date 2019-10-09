Angelos Epithemiou Announces UK Tour

Angelos Epithemiou will embark on an Autumn 2019 tour with his brand new show Can I Just Show You What I've Got? This marks Angelos' exciting return to the world of touring, his first since 2011 - and will begin at London's Soho Theatre Wednesday 30th October 2019 for four nights, concluding on the 28th November in Blackpool at The Comedy Station. There will be a presale from 11am, Wednesday 9th October and tickets will go on general sale Friday 11th October 2019 at 10 am and are available to purchase directly from venues

Fresh from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, fan favourite Angelos is back on tour for the first time in eight years. He will be doing his stuff and standing in front of people for about a month, maybe more if he can get time off at the stables!

Come and see Angelos prepare his speech for the UN and in typical Epithemiou style see him try and get back on your telly screens with a hilarious take on Brad Pitt's perfume advert as well as showing the audience his audition tape for Top Gear. A night with Angelos isn't only entertaining but allows audiences to forget anything sane, normal or political - a pure treat and escapism at its finest.

Unwitting star of Shooting Stars (BBC2), Dave's One Night Stand and Channel 4's The Angelos Epithemiou Show, cult favourite Angelos Epithemiou takes a giant leap into the spotlight yet again in this shambolic, weird and wonderful show. Think Little Britain meets Vic and Bob meets a smattering of Ivan Brackenbury and then lower your expectations and get on board.

Angelos Epithemiou is the creation of critically acclaimed performer, Dan Renton Skinner, who has starred in such blockbuster films as The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), High Rise (2015), and Swallows and Amazons (2016) for BBC Films, and TV series including The Tracey Ullman Show, Friday Night Dinner and The Wrong Mans.

Angelos Epithemiou says:

"In a time of constitutional crisis and unprecedented political chaos and uncertainty, it is time for me Angelos Epithemiou M.P to go back out on tour. I will meet the people, try and understand their concerns and what's getting up their noses etc. and then ignore all of it as I perform an hour of stuff that I came up with in my bedroom as I ask YOU the people "Can I just show you what I've got"?

Tickets for Angelos Epithemiou: Can I Just Show You What I've Got? go on general sale Friday 11th October at 10 am and are available directly from the venues.





