Ambiguous Dance Company presents THE BELT - PAST & FUTURE the Coronet Theatre's first ever site-specific event, featuring choreography by Boram Kim, running Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 September 2024.

Dancers include Boram Kim, Kyungmin Jang, Hak Lee, SeonHwa Park, SoJeong Im, DeokYong Kim, GyuEun Han, Jisoo Gong,

The Belt – Past and Future, is an immersive journey in two parts, from the industrial revolution to the tech revolution, guided by Korea's most exhilarating dance collective, Ambiguous Dance Company.

Past – takes you down the candlelit hallways of one of London's most atmospheric theatres, where Ambiguous Dance Company's superb dancers inhabit hidden backstage areas, cellars, attics and the glorious rooftop cupola. Korea's leading dance company combine hip-hop, ballet and acrobatics bringing the energy of the new Korea to this stunningly restored icon of the Victorian era.

Future – the World Premiere of a high-octane full-length piece, complete in itself. Ambiguous Dance Company and Artistic Director Boram Kim present their vision of the future with their own acclaimed brand of playful, pulsating choreography. In this new piece, Ambiguous takes inspiration from the UK's trailblazing innovation at the time the theatre was built, from the perspective of the most vibrant, inventive and astounding new cultures in the modern world.

Choreographer Boram Kim's describes his vision: “For us to make work in this theatre which was built in 1898, at a time of technological revolution and which we feel mirrors the world we live in now in Korea, is a real privilege. This building has always been a platform for international innovation – from its opening to the current showcase of cutting-edge international work.”

Music by HyeWon Choi

Lighting Director KyuYeon Hwang

Sound Director HyungRok An

Future is a thrilling full-company stand-alone piece on the theatre's main stage which can, but does not have to be, combined with Past, a dance journey through the hidden areas of the haunting Victorian treasure that is The Coronet Theatre.

In collaboration with Producer Group DOT

With the support of Arts Council Korea

Booking information

Please be aware that due to the nature of this event and the age of the building the route is not fully Accessible and will be unsuitable for those who require step-free access. If you have any Access requirements please contact us in advance at hello@thecoronettheatre.com or call the box office on 020 3642 6606 10am-5pm Monday to Sunday.

Dates and times:

Tue 10 - Sat 14 September

Past – 6.30pm

Future – 7.30pm

Throughout the building & auditorium.

NB – there will be walking and a lot of steep stairs during Past.

Tickets:

Past and Future £50 standard

Future only £30, £20 standard

Concessions 25% off – please contact Box Office for information

HOW TO BOOK:

020 3642 6606

thecoronettheatre.com (£2.50 booking fee)

In person at the Box Office (Mon - Sat, 10am - 5.30pm)

Address: The Coronet Theatre, 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LB

Nearest tube: Notting Hill Gate (Central, Circle and District lines)

Website: thecoronettheatre.com

Email: hello@thecoronettheatre.com

