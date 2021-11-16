Alphabetti Theatre Vies for UK Number 1 Slot With Christmas Single 'Love From'

Grab life by the baubles this Christmas with Alphabetti Theatre's Festive Fundraiser and Christmas Single. 'Tis the season to be super ambitious as Alphabetti are vying for the lauded UK Number 1 spot!

Love From is written by Alphabetti's own Artistic Director Ali Pritchard, and performed by a plethora of UK artists, beautifully encapsulating the bittersweet realities of Christmas in 2021. It is an upbeat commentary on a universally difficult year. The track is interwoven with hopeful melodies and harmonies from Northeast based artists perfectly conveying the importance of words during a time where physical contact can't always be possible. It will be available on all streaming and download platforms from Friday 19th November!

To celebrate Alphabetti giving Cliff Richard and Michael Bublé a desperately needed run for their Xmas-number-one money, they are also hosting a two-part Festive Fundraiser. Saturday 20th November sees the Festive Fundraiser Launch Night to celebrate the release of Love From with live music from Wilf Stone and a secret special guest, prizes and the odd special announcement... As well as the chance to hear their amazing Christmas single performed live. Tickets include a mulled wine and mince pie to really coax out that Christmas spirit!

At the Festive Fundraiser, Alphabetti will also launch their regular giving scheme -Be a Alphabetti Pal. So, are you a Alphabuddy, Alphabestie or Alphaboss? These funds are vital to continued growth and survival of Alphabetti Theatre, which will ensure they emerge from their January hibernation stronger than ever.

Saturday 11th December sees the return of Alphabetti's fabled Festive Fundraiser Auction, where it's not uncommon for a mouldy lime to sell for £30 (Sotheby's who?). Hosted by the formidable duo Steve Byron and Gary Kitching, expect to bid, bid, bid on props of productions past, theatre memorabilia and maybe... just maybe... David Bowie's head.

The fun doesn't stop there though, as Alphabetti unleash Yuletide Armageddon onto the dance floor - in the shape of the Alphabetti Christmas Disco. Legend has it Proud Mary will be relentlessly played until the roof comes off! This Christmas Disco is not one to miss.

Ali Pritchard comments, As a small scale arts organization, we are used to living on a financial knife edge. Despite the knife getting sharper and sharper throughout the pandemic Alphabetti Theatre continued to stick by our aims as we ran a full and diverse online program, whilst developing and completely reworking our programming policy to better fit the northeast performing arts ecology. Now we need the support to continue what we do and help it be even better. We believe that great art should be for everyone not just those who can afford it.

Alphabetti Theatre, is an award-winning theatre and community space established in 2012 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Every performance is part of the Pay What You Feel ticketing scheme (apart from the fundraiser gigs), which means that audiences pay what they feel they can afford at the end of the show. Alphabetti have two stages with over 400 performances per year, for approximately 18,000 audience members, providing work for approximately 2,000 artists.