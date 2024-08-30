Additional Performances Added to SENSORY CINDERS @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concrete Youth and Barnsley Civic have announced that due to public demand they have added extra performances to the run of their first West End co-production, a brand-new pantomime, Sensory Cinders. This trail blazing show is the first inclusive sensory pantomime specifically designed for audiences labelled with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PMLD).

The production has added an additional four matinee performances to its run, allowing more audiences labelled with profound and multiple learning disabilities to access sensory theatre in the West End for the first time. Additional dates include Thursday 31 October at 4pm, Friday 1 November at 4pm, Monday 4 November at 11am and Monday 4 November at 4pm.

Sensory Cinders is the first production to be staged in the Studio on the fully accessible 5th floor of @sohoplace and will play a strictly limited run from 30 October to 5 November with a Press Day on 1 November.

Tickets are now on sale via @sohoplace.

Daniel Swift FRSA (CEO & Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth) and Belle Streeton (Co-Artistic Director of Concrete Youth) said: "We are absolutely thrilled that even more audiences labelled with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) will now have the chance to experience Sensory Cinders in the West End. The addition of extra performances is a true testament to how well-received this groundbreaking production has been, and it demonstrates the huge demand for inclusive and accessible theatre by audiences labelled with PMLD in the UK. We're so excited to meet you at the ball and can't wait to share this magical experience with everyone!"

Sensory Cinders is a new sensory pantomime adaptation of Cinderella for audiences living with PMLD, featuring original music that explores themes of identity, self-expression, transformation, magic, personas, authenticity, and connectedness. What does it mean to pursue self-love and understanding in a world that doesn’t understand you?

The production features specially designed sensory materials by Henshaws Arts & Crafts, a Yorkshire-based collective supporting local learning-disabled visual artists. The show marks all the artists’ professional theatre debuts.

Sensory Cinders is directed by Belle Streeton, Co-Artistic Director at Concrete Youth, with music/lyrics and musical direction by Guy Hughes, the production is creatively produced by Daniel Swift FRSA, CEO & Co-Artistic Director, of Concrete Youth. The production will be designed by Stella Backman, the dramaturgy is by Lizzie Milton, the production’s creative access consultant is Phoebe Kemp, audience development & outreach is by Annabelle Lee and the show is production managed by Isabel Potter. Casting and further creatives to be announced.

Sensory Cinders is a co-production from the multi-award-winning sensory theatre company Concrete Youth and the nationally recognised venue Barnsley Civic. The production is presented in partnership with @sohoplace and Henshaws Arts Centre. Sensory Cinders is supported by Sheffield Theatres and Arts Council England. The production's development was supported by the National Theatre's Generate programme

