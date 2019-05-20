Acrobatic Comedy Show CHORES! Comes to Worthing

All the way from Australia, Chores tells the story of two brothers who don't want to do their chores and tidy their room so they can ride their bicycles. A storyline we can all relate to, this show is jam-packed full of cool stunts, acrobatic flips, unicycles, juggling, and the infamous toilet paper guns. In this award-winning comedy circus show, highly-trained clowns perform death-defying stunts the whole family will love! Chores is at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July 2019, with performances at 11:30am and 2:00pm.

The physical comedy is suitable for diverse audiences as it requires little language and speaks to young and old alike. These two talented theatre clowns redefine slapstick humour and showcase teamwork, trust and cooperation. There is little-spoken language, so younger children will follow along easily. Inspired by Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin , this is a show that's made for children, but there is plenty of hilarity to amuse parents and families too!

Chores is brought to you by Hoopla Clique performer Julian Roberts and Morgan Wilson . These two talented theatre clowns redefine slapstick humour and showcase teamwork, trust and cooperation.

Find it hard to get your kids to do their chores? After seeing this show, they'll be super excited to get stuck in!

In 2018 Chores was proud to win several awards, including the Audience Choice Award at Prague Fringe, a nomination for Best Children's Show at Perth Fringe, and the Weekly Winner Award for Best Kids show at Adelaide Fringe!

Chores performer Julian says, "Chores is the return to the good old days of pure entertainment, where bringing joy is priority number one. Operating at an extremely high LPM, (laughs per minute), we love it when parents enjoy the show as much as kids do!"

Julian Roberts is a natural on the stage, having started training as an acrobat and a clown since he was just 14! After studying under Stanislav Shukin, the renowned master clown of Moscow Circus, at Circo Arts in New Zealand, Julian earned a Diploma of Circus Arts. As a founding member of Hoopla Clique, which is a super-group of Brisbane performers, Julian's personal outreach project reaches many locals through festivals, private and corporate performances. Equipped with a never-ending bag of tricks and ideas, Julian is a dynamic entertainer who inspires and promotes healthy lifestyles and freedom.

Morgan Wilson native of Los Angles, California, grew up under unusual circumstances, with a witch for a mother and a pirate for a father Morgan was destined to do something wild. Morgan graduated with a bachelors degree from The National Institute of Circus Arts in Australia. Morgan looks forwards to a lifetime of bringing new and exciting things into the world, he travels the world collecting miniature minotaurs, fought a kangaroo and lost on a technicality and was also awarded 'Best Emerging Circus Performer' at the Melbourne Fringe 2013.





