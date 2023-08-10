ALONE TOGETHER The Topical New Play By Simon Williams, Confirms Extension

Bill Kenwright, together with his Theatre Royal Windsor, have announced that Judge John Deed stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove continue in an extended run of the world premiere of the funny and sad play ALONE TOGETHER - a new, witty, tender and thought-provoking play by Windsor-born actor/writer Simon Williams.







ALONE TOGETHER is a play set in the world of social media.... A fantasy world where people can be anyone they want to be - and not who or what they really are. But can you really escape reality in real life? ALONE TOGETHER sizzles as Colin (Martin Shaw) and Angela (Jenny Seagrove) battle together on the verge of their disastrous marriage. And then in a serendipitous moment, Angela meets Jonty (Josh Goulding, Hangman - Broadway, Love And Other Acts of Violence - Donmar) on her favourite bench, under the cedar tree in the churchyard and life starts looking up - or does it start to unravel? Three people looking for pathways to excitement, fulfilment and freedom; but what is real and who is real? Was it a chance meeting? What does the young writer want? And who exactly is manipulating whom? With secrets to protect and unintended consequences, will they be together alone or ALONE TOGETHER.....



Throughout six years and six series of the immensely popular drama series Judge John Deed, the on-screen chemistry between stars Martin Shaw (John Deed) and Jenny Seagrove (Jo Mills) was legendary and attracted close to 9 million viewers for its final episode. Their on-off love affair culminated in one of the greatest romantic cliffhangers in television history and, to this day, no matter what else they might have done, the two stars are relentlessly asked "is Judge John Deed coming back?".... and it appears the door is still open!



Now Martin Shaw and his co-star Jenny Seagrove have both returned to the Theatre Royal Windsor in the sparkling new ALONE TOGETHER, with Josh Goulding making his Windsor debut.





Martin Shaw is clear that while the pair are firm friends they are seldom mistaken for a real couple: "It's called acting and we can switch it on and off! I love working with my old mate Jenny, and it's always been very clear that Jen's partner, Bill, has been my oldest friend for over 40 years. Now, we have the exciting challenge of bringing Alone Together to life, playing a married couple trying to find themselves and each other."



Jenny Seagrove said: "I still get an awful lot of, 'God, he's sexy. I'm really jealous!' Working with my old friend Martin is of course a delight in itself! And Alone Together is incredibly touching and funny, yet deeply painful".



Martin Shaw returns to Windsor for the first time since last appearing in The Cherry Orchard (2021). Alongside Judge John Deed he has been Britain's busiest actor for four decades including, on TV, Inspector George Gently, The Chief, Always and Everyone, Apparitions, Dalgliesh and The Professionals. In the theatre, he has won awards for A Man For All Seasons, An Ideal Husband, The Country Girl and many more.



His co-star Jenny Seagrove returns to Windsor having previously starred opposite Ian McKellen in Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard and in last season's The Chalk Garden, all under the direction of Sean Mathias. Her film and TV career has included recently Another Mother's Son and Off The Rails and started with her groundbreaking role as Emma Hart in A Woman of Substance. Her latest starring role in the movie adaptation of Nuala Ellwood's bestselling novel My Sister's Bones will be released this autumn.



Author Simon Williams was born in Windsor. His acting career has included lead roles in Upstairs, Downstairs, Don't Wait Up and Justin Elliott in the long-running Radio 4 series The Archers. An established playwright whose previous plays have enjoyed national and international tours, Simon is the son of Hugh and Margaret Williams, whose comedy The Grass Is Greener, directed by and starring Tom Conti, was presented at Windsor in March.



2023 is Sean Mathias' third annual summer season at Theatre Royal Windsor. 2021 saw two classics with Ian McKellen (Hamlet and The Cherry Orchard). The 2022 season had two contemporary plays: Dial M for Murder followed by Enid Bagnold's The Chalk Garden. This 2023 season focuses on new writing.