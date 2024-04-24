Hersh Dagmarr Brings INDEFINITE LEAVE TO REMAIN - THE SONGS OF THE PET SHOP BOYS to Crazy Coqs in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hersh Dagmarr, the immortal wandering ghost of a European yesteryear, will deconstruct the songs of The Pet Shop Boys and transport them to the Weimar Berlin era in his new show Indefinite Leave To Remain - The Songs of the Pet Shop Boys at London's Crazy Coqs cabaret venue on Friday 28 June 2024.

This is not a tribute show, this is a love letter to London in the words and music of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, and it is an ode to finding one's home. Expect classic hits such as West End Girls, Heart, Rent, I'm Not Scared and I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing.

The London-based singer/songwriter and visual artist will be joined by pianist and arranger extraordinaire Karen Newby to put a unique twist on the hits of the legendary synth-pop duo.

Hersh Dagmarr mixes his visceral inspiration of the grand Weimar Berlin era with his own experience as a forever club kid and international socialite, resulting in a unique blend of Kabarett, storytelling, expressionist chanson, sprechgesang and power singing!

A French native and originally a cabaret and jazz singer, Hersh started featuring on indie house and dance music tracks as a vocalist. The temptation to give life to his own inner visions brought Hersh to start composing songs inevitably informed by his cabaret and live performance persona.

Besides his own music production, Hersh regularly performs cabaret shows in which, accompanied by a pianist, he performs classic tunes from the global cabaret songbook as well as more contemporary material with an emphasis on Kurt Weill's repertoire.

Discussing his musical inspirations, Hersh said: “My interest in music is quite polar. It's equally coming from a faraway past and a rather distant future. Like running ahead from some kind of haunting past life.”