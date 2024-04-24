KVN Dance Company Brings COPPELIA to Darlington Hippodrome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out performances in 2021, KVN Dance Company will make a return with Kevan Allen’s magical reimagined version of the classical ballet Coppelia at Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 23 June as part of a 16 date UK tour.

Coppelia looks to honour the classical ballet while expanding on the story to make it relevant to audiences today. This retelling explores the eccentric toy maker, Dr Coppelius’ intent behind creating a life-size clockwork doll, Coppelia, and the impact this has on his relationship with the community of villagers and on Swanhilda’s relationship with her fiancé, Franz.

Fusing classical ballet with contemporary dance and hip-hop, Coppelia features a cast of 12 dancers who perform to the classical Delibes score imaginatively remixed by Rickard Berg and nominated for the Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution. Berg has previously collaborated with artists including Mick Jagger, Mica Paris and Gavin Rossdale.

Coppelia also sees costumes and styling by Wendy Olver, whose credits include Sir Elton John, Mulberry, and Harvey Nichols, with sets by West End designer Justin Williams and lighting by Olivier Award-winner Mike Robertson.

KVN Dance Company was founded in 2017 by renowned director and choreographer Kevan Allen, who has created work on stages around the world for a range of creatives including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Trevor Nunn and Kylie Minogue.

The Company aims to bring a diverse mix of choreographic styles and dance forms together to create original and inspiring works that cross all genres of dance and introduce Kevan’s eclectic and innovative style to new audiences.

Artistic Director and Choreographer, Kevan Allen said: “I couldn’t be happier to see Coppelia return to the stage next spring, following the wonderful success of the shows premiere in 2021. I adore the movement and physicality of the body and want to develop dance experiences so people can witness the vitality and power of the performers up close. I am extremely excited to introduce our version of Coppelia to audiences up and down the country and for them to experience the joy of dance.”