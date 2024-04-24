Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan Will Step Down in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatres Trust, the national public advisory and advocacy body for theatres has announced that its Director Jon Morgan will step down at the end of December 2024. Jon leaves the Trust after nearly eight years to develop a new initiative offering holistic coaching, support and development to arts and third sector leaders.

Since joining Theatres Trust in January 2017, Jon has led the organisation through a period of remarkable change and growth, which has seen its role evolve beyond focusing on historic buildings to also providing crucial wider support to help theatres be fit for the future, its staff team expand and its profile grow within the sector and beyond.

Jon’s time at the helm included the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, a critical time for the sector, where he played an instrumental role in lobbying the government for funding and additional protections for theatres.

Jon Morgan says, I’ve had a brilliant time working at Theatres Trust and I am very proud of what we have achieved. It's been a huge privilege working with the UK’s incredible network of theatres serving communities in villages, towns and cities across the country. I want to thank my fantastic board and team for all their amazing hard work and support. I know that, with their support and the appointment of a new Director, Theatres Trust will continue to evolve and strengthen its unique role supporting the UK’s theatres. I will work with them over the next eight months to ensure we continue this vital work and to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

Dave Moutrey, Chair of Theatres Trust says, During Jon's tenure as Director of the Theatres Trust he has led the organisation through a period of sustained and vital transformation with great skill and an inclusive management style informed by his strong sense of public service. Because of Jon's outstanding leadership Theatres Trust is in a very good position to continue to protect our vital theatre heritage and support theatres in their ever-evolving challenge to be fit for the future. My fellow trustees and I are hugely grateful to Jon and want to thank him for his outstanding service for the Trust and to our theatres. We wish him well in this new chapter in his career.

Recruitment for a new Director will begin in early May with the successful candidate in place by early December to ensure a smooth transition.



