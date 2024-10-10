ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Brixton House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last seen over the Christmas 2022 season, Poltergeist and Brixton House’s razor sharp, hilarious reinterpretation of Alice in Wonderland returns to Brixton for an extended run this year. Featuring a new cast led by award-winning poet, performer and writer Tatenda Matsvai as Alice, the show, which is rooted and inspired by the local Brixton community, brings this much-loved classic bang up to date in contemporary South London. The full cast includes Cheyenne Dasri, Gavin Dunn, Rosa Garland, Tatenda Matsvai, Olivia Woolhouse and Will Spence.

After an explosive argument with Mum at Brixton Underground Station, eleven-year-old Alice leaps onto the tube seconds before the doors hiss shut.

Trapped on a train speeding into Nonsense, surrounded by weird and wonderful passengers, and at the mercy of a Queen who won’t relinquish the controls, can Alice turn this train around?

Running from 21 November 2024 - 4 January 2025 Alice in Wonderland Returns promises to be the perfect Christmas ride for the whole family. Directed by multi award-winning Jack Bradfield, Artistic Director of Poltergeist Productions. Bradfield’s work includes Abigail’s Party for Northern Stage and Art Heist and Lights Over Tesco Car Park for the New Diorama. Bradfield is joined by Lyricist and Rapperturg Gerel Falconer who won the Book & Lyrics Award and Costume Designer Debbie Duru who won the Theatre Design Award both at the Black British Theatre Awards in 2022.

