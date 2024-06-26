AFTER SEX Comes to the Arcola Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of After Sex, a lyrical, charged, erotic two-hander which follows the trajectory of a couple through a series of post-coital scenes, comes to the Arcola Theatre. From writer Siofra Dromgoole, this innovative production is about how the sex we have can change us: a love song to connection, and to people’s capacity to change each other’s lives.

They’re on the same page. It’s just sex. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Anyway, it wouldn’t work. He hates kissing in the morning. She killed her guinea pigs. He doesn’t speak to his dad. They’re totally different people. It’s just sex.

With experimental staging, and a collaboration with intimacy director Stella Moss, After Sex pushes boundaries and challenges traditional narratives surrounding casual sex and abortion. Many peoples’ lives currently involve a string of short-term relationships: Dromgoole’s play explores intimacy and desire in the twenty-first century, attempting to find a new language for the ‘casual’ that doesn’t dismiss those experiences.

Playing the role of HIM will be Azan Ahmed (series regular on Van Der Valk, ITV; Count Abdulla, ITVX; The Father & The Assassin, National Theatre; The Tempest, Shakespeare’s Globe) alongside Antonia Salib (Hijack, Apple TV+; Moon Knight, Disney+) as HER.

“Why don’t you sit on my face and tell me about my star sign and see how long you can keep talking for.”

Director Izzy Parriss says, The evolving dialogue around intimacy coordinators in film and TV sparked my interest in extending this conversation to the realm of theatre. My approach to intimacy in After Sex is inspired by a commitment to creating a safe and collaborative environment for actors to explore the complexities of sexual politics and 21st century relationships. Through this production, we hope to pioneer a new path for the UK theatre industry, where storytelling involving intimacy and sex is done with boldness, sensitivity, and authenticity, empowering the actors and our audiences.

This first co-production between Izzy Parriss Productions and Three Sisters Productions marks Izzy Parriss’ London directorial debut and Siofra Dromgoole’s debut three-week run. After Sex was a finalist for the 2023 Platform Presents Playwrights’ Prize (as Role Play). After Sex is supported by Arts Council England.

Alongside the production, there will be a free programme for theatre creatives on how to explore intimacy safely and professionally through theatre, created in collaboration with four professional intimacy directors.

Comments