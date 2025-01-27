A MYSTERY AT THE MUSEUM Comes to The Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Around 70 young actors from tinies to teens will come together on stage in a Youth Arts Festival at the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The theatre's Drama Club (school years 1 to 6) and Youth Theatre (years 7 to 10) will perform Mystery at the Museum, a new show written and directed by the SJT's Head of Creative Engagement, Rob Salmon. This is the second collaboration between the groups after last year's hugely successful Nurse, the Screens!

The young performers will be supported by three professional actors – Kenny Davies, most recently seen in Jack and the Beanstalk at Leeds City Varieties, and two recent CU Scarborough Acting graduates, Liam Farricker and Joshua Parker.

Things have been going missing at the Museum. The woolly mammoth has wandered off, the Grecian urns are nowhere to be seen, and King Tut's beard is a thing of the past! Join Detective Davies and his hapless assistant Archie to get to the bottom of it all before there's nothing left.

Rob Salmon says: “This is your chance to support the brilliant SJT Drama Club and Youth Theatre groups as they come together to work with a team of professional actors to celebrate history, bring a few exhibitions to life, and solve the... Mystery at the Museum!

Mystery at the Museum can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 February. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments