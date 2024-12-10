A LITTLE INQUEST INTO WHAT WE ARE ALL DOING HERE Will Headline Shoreditch Town Hall's Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shoreditch Town Hall has announced that ThisEgg’s A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here, the critically acclaimed show that premiered at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won a Scotsman Fringe First Award, will headline its Spring Season as the first programmed event of 2025. Lead artist, performer, and producer Josie Dale-Jones will return to the stage to present her powerful production to audiences in London.

This marks the exciting start of an eclectic season, offering a rich variety of performances that promise to captivate audiences at the iconic East London venue, including spectacular cabaret, innovative immersive experiences, and opportunities for artists. With its bold mix of storytelling and sharp social commentary, the show sets the tone for a season that challenges the boundaries of contemporary theatre.

The production, which explores the complex themes of censorship and freedom of expression, examines the delicate balance between artistic freedom and societal limitations, providing a thought-provoking reflection on how these forces influence both individual and collective voices. A blend of autobiography and fiction, the performance delves into the complex boundaries of art and the reasons behind creating, attending, and defending performances. It examines what we’re willing to stand up for in the name of freedom of expression. By challenging societal norms and questioning the role of the artist, it also invites audiences to reflect on their own beliefs about the power of art in shaping public discourse.

Josie Dale-Jones, comments, In 2022 a show I was making was cancelled while it was still in rehearsal. The idea of what the show might be created a demand for it to be left unseen. A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here being programmed at Shoreditch Town Hall, a former civic building and a place for public discourse and debate, is an active gesture for it to remain a space for people to perform and watch work that is political. Presenting the show here offers some hope for makers who want to talk openly and honestly about subjects that some institutions find too complicated to stage.

A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here was developed at Camden People's Theatre, Streatham Space Project, Old Diorama Arts Centre, and New Diorama Theatre, with thanks to Shoreditch Town Hall for supporting the project. The show’s association with ZOO, and its critical acclaim—including winning the prestigious Scotsman Fringe First Award in 2024—only adds to its buzz. This production promises to be a powerful and memorable experience for all who attend.

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, Shoreditch Town Hall comments, Following an incredibly successful Edinburgh Festival premiere, we’re proud to be presenting A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here in our Assembly Hall this Spring. We have admired ThisEgg’s work for a number of years, supporting them via our artist development offer and presenting their work. We are pleased to offer London audiences the chance to see this impeccably crafted show, which will headline our Spring season, alongside an innovative playable experience, joyful cabaret and some exciting opportunities aimed at artists - all to be announced soon. We look forward to seeing you there.

Comments