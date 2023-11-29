A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Performances run 16 January – 2 March.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre
Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023 Photo 4 Shortlisted Scripts Revealed For The Women's Prize For Playwriting 2023

A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Based on conversations with activists, academics and diplomats, theatre maker Chris Thorpe’s new show focuses on the human story of the struggle of nuclear disarmament, and the group of people whose business it is to try to stop us blowing up the planet. Looking at the ordinary people who make extraordinarily important decisions, it examines what qualifies a person to speak on behalf of huge parts of the global population. A Family Business is the final part of Chris Thorpe and Rachel Chavkin’s trilogy of shows that look at global issues from an individual standpoint, following on from Confirmation and Status, both Scotsman Fringe First winners.

The show tells the story of the creation of The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and is based on extensive research carried out over four years with experts in the field of nuclear disarmament including with Véronique Christory Senior Arms Control Adviser, International Committee of the Red Cross, UN office. Chris has interviewed diplomats and activists from all over the world including delegates at the First Meeting of State Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was held in June 2022 in Vienna. Chris is also working closely with Zainab Rauf Tramboo, participant in the UN’s youth programme Youth4Disarmament.

Véronique is played in the show by Andrea Quirbach alongside two fictional characters, Layla played by Efé Agwale and James played by Greg Barnett, revealing the human dynamics in the high stakes diplomacy of the Treaty’s creation. Chris Thorpe appears as himself to narrate and talk to the audience about the impact the decisions on stage would have on their location.

Like Confirmation and Status, A Family Business is built around the real-world effects on individual and social decision making of the cognitive biases and stories we carry. Confirmation investigated this at the level of the individual, Status at the level of the national – A Family Business expands to look at what happens when those constructed stories of nationality have to communicate with each other at a global level and at the diplomats tasked with doing that. The show aims to open up conversations around nuclear disarmament, both through audience engagement in the show and outside the theatre, at a timely moment in history when countries with nuclear weapons are in conflict.

Chris Thorpe said, “Like most of my work, this show started by accident and became an obsession - it's about one of the biggest, and least visible threats to global civilisation, and why we don't talk about it enough.”

Chris Thorpe is an award-winning writer and performer and Associate Artist at the Royal Exchange, Manchester – work for them includes There Has Possibly Been an Incident and The Mysteries. Other theatre work includes Victory Condition and The Milk of Human Kindness for the Royal Court, Chorus for the Gate Theatre and Hannah, Beowolf and one of Aesop’s Fables for the Unicorn. He regularly collaborates with Lucy Ellinson (Tory-core), Portugal’s mala voadora (Overdrama/House-Garden/ Dead End/Your Best Guest), Hannah Jane Walker (The Oh Fuck Moment/I Wish I Was Lonely). and Rachel Bagshaw for The Shape of The Pain, recently adapted for the BBC as part of their Culture In Quarantine series. His short film for the Royal Court and the Financial Times about the climate crisis, What Do You Want Me to Say? was released in September 2019. Awards include multiple Fringe, the Premio Franco Enriquez 2018; and selection for Berlin Theatertreffen’s Stuckemarkt for There Has Possibly Been an Incident. Current work includes Talking About The Fire, also about nuclear weapons policy, with China Plate, Staatstheater Mainz and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, and Always Maybe The Last Time, about the psychology of the climate crisis, for the Royal Court.

China Plate is a theatre producing studio based in Birmingham and working across the UK. As an arts charity, they help people to make creative projects happen – from theatre shows, to audio anthologies, to bus stop galleries. Their mission is to develop a new model of creating and producing theatre that opens up the way performance is made, who makes it and who it’s experienced by. They have recently made work with Caroline Horton, Inspector Sands, David Edgar, Chris Thorpe, Rachel Chavkin, Rachel Bagshaw, Urielle Klein-Mekongo, Roy Williams, Chris Haydon, April De Angelis, Lucy Rivers, Tim Sutton, Casey Bailey and BBC iPlayer. They are resident Associate Producers at Warwick Arts Centre and partners in Derby CAN, Derby Theatre’s Arts Council England Producing Hub. For more information, please visit: Click Here.

Tour Dates

16 – 20 Jan                          
Staatstheater Mainz, Germany

24 – 25 Jan                           
Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

1 – 2 Feb                              
Exeter Northcott Theatre
University of Exeter, Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB
exeternorthcott.co.uk | 01392 72 63 63

7 – 8 Feb                               
Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol
Raleigh Road, Bristol BS3 1TF
Tobaccofactory.com | 0117 902 0344

10 Feb                                  
Pound Arts Centre, Wiltshire
Pound Pill, Corsham SN13 9HX
Poundarts.org.uk | 01249 701 728

12 Feb                                  
Norwich Theatre Playhouse
42-58 St Georges St, Norwich, Norfolk NR3 1AB
www.norwichtheatre.co.uk | 01603 630000

13 Feb                                  
South Street Arts Centre, Reading
21 South Street, Reading RG1 4QU
www.readingarts.com/southstreet | 0118 960 6060

15 Feb                                  
The ShowRoom Chichester
University of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, College Ln, Chichester PO19 6PE
Theshowroomchichester.co.uk

16 Feb                                   
Brighton Dome, Brighton
Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Brightondome.org | 01273 709 709

19 – 20 Feb                         
Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse
55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2LA
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000

22 Feb                                  
Lincoln Arts Centre
Brayford Pool, Univeristy of Lincoln LN6 7TS
Lincolnartscentre.co.uk | 01522 837600

23 – 25 Feb                         
Omnibus Theatre, Clapham
1 Clapham Common North Side, London SW4 0LH
www.omnibus-clapham.org | 020 7498 4699

27 Feb                                  
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
6 Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1QR
www.theatreroyal.org | 01284 769505

29 Feb – 2 Mar                   
HOME, Manchester
Number 1 First Street, Manchester, M1 5DE
homemcr.og | 0161 200 1500




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Opus 3 Artists Integrates Magnum Opus Artists Roster of Over 40 Artists Photo
Opus 3 Artists Integrates Magnum Opus Artists' Roster of Over 40 Artists

Opus 3 Artists announces the integration of Magnum Opus Artists' roster of over 40 artists, expanding its vocal department. Founder Nathan Wentworth joins Opus 3 Artists as Senior Vice President of the Vocal Department. Caroline Woodfield will transition to a consultant role.

2
Ad Infinitums LAST RITES Comes to MimeLondon and Manipulate Festival 2024 Photo
Ad Infinitum's LAST RITES Comes to MimeLondon and Manipulate Festival 2024

Combining striking visuals and physical storytelling with dynamic projection and a resonant  soundtrack, Ad Infinitum's new non-verbal solo show explores a powerful journey of love, loss, and what it means to be a parent.

3
Extra Dates Added For Ian Smiths Debut Tour CRUSHING Photo
Extra Dates Added For Ian Smith's Debut Tour CRUSHING

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ian Smith has added extra dates to his tour of Crushing, which was awarded 14 x 4 and 5-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and was one of the top-rated shows there this year.

4
Photos: First Look at ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic Photo
Photos: First Look at ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic

Ahead of the official opening night of Bristol Old Vic's festive spectacular Arabian Nights on Wed 29 Nov, production photos have been released.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Zoetrope in UK Regional Zoetrope
National Dance Company Wales (12/13-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You