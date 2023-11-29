A FAMILY BUSINESS Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Based on conversations with activists, academics and diplomats, theatre maker Chris Thorpe’s new show focuses on the human story of the struggle of nuclear disarmament, and the group of people whose business it is to try to stop us blowing up the planet. Looking at the ordinary people who make extraordinarily important decisions, it examines what qualifies a person to speak on behalf of huge parts of the global population. A Family Business is the final part of Chris Thorpe and Rachel Chavkin’s trilogy of shows that look at global issues from an individual standpoint, following on from Confirmation and Status, both Scotsman Fringe First winners.

The show tells the story of the creation of The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and is based on extensive research carried out over four years with experts in the field of nuclear disarmament including with Véronique Christory Senior Arms Control Adviser, International Committee of the Red Cross, UN office. Chris has interviewed diplomats and activists from all over the world including delegates at the First Meeting of State Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was held in June 2022 in Vienna. Chris is also working closely with Zainab Rauf Tramboo, participant in the UN’s youth programme Youth4Disarmament.

Véronique is played in the show by Andrea Quirbach alongside two fictional characters, Layla played by Efé Agwale and James played by Greg Barnett, revealing the human dynamics in the high stakes diplomacy of the Treaty’s creation. Chris Thorpe appears as himself to narrate and talk to the audience about the impact the decisions on stage would have on their location.

Like Confirmation and Status, A Family Business is built around the real-world effects on individual and social decision making of the cognitive biases and stories we carry. Confirmation investigated this at the level of the individual, Status at the level of the national – A Family Business expands to look at what happens when those constructed stories of nationality have to communicate with each other at a global level and at the diplomats tasked with doing that. The show aims to open up conversations around nuclear disarmament, both through audience engagement in the show and outside the theatre, at a timely moment in history when countries with nuclear weapons are in conflict.

Chris Thorpe said, “Like most of my work, this show started by accident and became an obsession - it's about one of the biggest, and least visible threats to global civilisation, and why we don't talk about it enough.”

Chris Thorpe is an award-winning writer and performer and Associate Artist at the Royal Exchange, Manchester – work for them includes There Has Possibly Been an Incident and The Mysteries. Other theatre work includes Victory Condition and The Milk of Human Kindness for the Royal Court, Chorus for the Gate Theatre and Hannah, Beowolf and one of Aesop’s Fables for the Unicorn. He regularly collaborates with Lucy Ellinson (Tory-core), Portugal’s mala voadora (Overdrama/House-Garden/ Dead End/Your Best Guest), Hannah Jane Walker (The Oh Fuck Moment/I Wish I Was Lonely). and Rachel Bagshaw for The Shape of The Pain, recently adapted for the BBC as part of their Culture In Quarantine series. His short film for the Royal Court and the Financial Times about the climate crisis, What Do You Want Me to Say? was released in September 2019. Awards include multiple Fringe, the Premio Franco Enriquez 2018; and selection for Berlin Theatertreffen’s Stuckemarkt for There Has Possibly Been an Incident. Current work includes Talking About The Fire, also about nuclear weapons policy, with China Plate, Staatstheater Mainz and Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, and Always Maybe The Last Time, about the psychology of the climate crisis, for the Royal Court.

China Plate is a theatre producing studio based in Birmingham and working across the UK. As an arts charity, they help people to make creative projects happen – from theatre shows, to audio anthologies, to bus stop galleries. Their mission is to develop a new model of creating and producing theatre that opens up the way performance is made, who makes it and who it’s experienced by. They have recently made work with Caroline Horton, Inspector Sands, David Edgar, Chris Thorpe, Rachel Chavkin, Rachel Bagshaw, Urielle Klein-Mekongo, Roy Williams, Chris Haydon, April De Angelis, Lucy Rivers, Tim Sutton, Casey Bailey and BBC iPlayer. They are resident Associate Producers at Warwick Arts Centre and partners in Derby CAN, Derby Theatre’s Arts Council England Producing Hub. For more information, please visit: Click Here.

Tour Dates

16 – 20 Jan

Staatstheater Mainz, Germany

24 – 25 Jan

Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

1 – 2 Feb

Exeter Northcott Theatre

University of Exeter, Stocker Rd, Exeter EX4 4QB

exeternorthcott.co.uk | 01392 72 63 63

7 – 8 Feb

Tobacco Factory Theatre, Bristol

Raleigh Road, Bristol BS3 1TF

Tobaccofactory.com | 0117 902 0344

10 Feb

Pound Arts Centre, Wiltshire

Pound Pill, Corsham SN13 9HX

Poundarts.org.uk | 01249 701 728

12 Feb

Norwich Theatre Playhouse

42-58 St Georges St, Norwich, Norfolk NR3 1AB

www.norwichtheatre.co.uk | 01603 630000

13 Feb

South Street Arts Centre, Reading

21 South Street, Reading RG1 4QU

www.readingarts.com/southstreet | 0118 960 6060

15 Feb

The ShowRoom Chichester

University of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, College Ln, Chichester PO19 6PE

Theshowroomchichester.co.uk

16 Feb

Brighton Dome, Brighton

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE

Brightondome.org | 01273 709 709

19 – 20 Feb

Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2LA

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000

22 Feb

Lincoln Arts Centre

Brayford Pool, Univeristy of Lincoln LN6 7TS

Lincolnartscentre.co.uk | 01522 837600

23 – 25 Feb

Omnibus Theatre, Clapham

1 Clapham Common North Side, London SW4 0LH

www.omnibus-clapham.org | 020 7498 4699

27 Feb

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

6 Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1QR

www.theatreroyal.org | 01284 769505

29 Feb – 2 Mar

HOME, Manchester

Number 1 First Street, Manchester, M1 5DE

homemcr.og | 0161 200 1500