5th Wall Theatre Presents H*TLER'S TASTERS By Michelle Kholos Brooks

5th Wall Theatre returns with Edinburgh Fringe Favorite, H*TLER'S TASTERS, called “inescapably relevant.”

Three times a day, a group of young women face the ultimate test of loyalty: tasting Adolf Hitler's food for poison. Inspired by a little-known true story, H*TLER'S TASTERS follows these women as they navigate friendship, sexuality, patriotism, and their desperate need to survive—all under the shadow of the Third Reich.

This anachronistic retelling offers a fresh, thought-provoking perspective on the lengths these women went to for their country. As they joke, gossip, and wait to see if they'll survive another meal, the play reveals the insidious power of propaganda and the unsettling ability of people to turn a blind eye to injustice—reminding us of the dangers of complacency in the face of authoritarianism.

5th Wall Theatre's mission is to provide insights into the human condition through theatrical expression. This season is in honor of our late founder, Carol Piersol. We are thrilled to present the Off-Broadway success, “H*tler's Tasters.”

“H*tler's Tasters” opens at Virginia Rep's Theatre Gym and runs from Thursday, October 17 - November 2, 2024.

