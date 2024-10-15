News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

5th Wall Theatre Presents H*TLER'S TASTERS By Michelle Kholos Brooks

“H*tler's Tasters” opens at Virginia Rep's Theatre Gym and runs from Thursday, October 17 - November 2, 2024.

By: Oct. 15, 2024
5th Wall Theatre Presents H*TLER'S TASTERS By Michelle Kholos Brooks Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

5th Wall Theatre returns with Edinburgh Fringe Favorite, H*TLER'S TASTERS, called “inescapably relevant.”

LATEST NEWS

André Rieu's Annual Christmas Spectacular Coming to U.K. Cinemas
Artistic Director & CEO James Brining Will Leave Leeds Playhouse in April 2025
Applecart Arts At Risk Of Closure
Lil Wenker's BANGTAIL Comes To Soho Theatre

Three times a day, a group of young women face the ultimate test of loyalty: tasting Adolf Hitler's food for poison. Inspired by a little-known true story, H*TLER'S TASTERS follows these women as they navigate friendship, sexuality, patriotism, and their desperate need to survive—all under the shadow of the Third Reich.

This anachronistic retelling offers a fresh, thought-provoking perspective on the lengths these women went to for their country. As they joke, gossip, and wait to see if they'll survive another meal, the play reveals the insidious power of propaganda and the unsettling ability of people to turn a blind eye to injustice—reminding us of the dangers of complacency in the face of authoritarianism.

5th Wall Theatre's mission is to provide insights into the human condition through theatrical expression. This season is in honor of our late founder, Carol Piersol. We are thrilled to present the Off-Broadway success, “H*tler's Tasters.”

“H*tler's Tasters” opens at Virginia Rep's Theatre Gym and runs from Thursday, October 17 - November 2, 2024.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos