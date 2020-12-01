The Showstoppers Announce 'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Livestream - Christmas Special'

Olivier Award winners The Showstoppers return to your home screens one final time this year to bring some much needed festive cheer into your living room with a special Christmas edition of their improvised musical livestream.

Guaranteed to have you in stitches one minute and gasping at the sheer brilliance of these incredibly talented performers the next, the Showstopper Livestreams have been a highlight during 2020. Taking suggestions live from you watching at home, the company will create a brand new musical comedy on the spot and stream it direct to your sofa!

So whether you fancy 'White Christmas' in Waitrose or 'Elf' in Edinburgh, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will make it happen!

The show is available to purchase and to watch for 7 days after the live event on Tuesday 22 December at 7.30pm so if you can't join us live, you can always catch up afterwards.

The Showstoppers' are about to take up their (socially distanced) four-month residency at the Garrick Theatre, playing six Mondays at the Garrick Theatre on 7th December, 2020 (press performance), 11th January, 8th & 22nd February, 8th & 22nd March, 2021.

Rotating Cast: Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Matt Cavendish, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Joshua Jackson, Ali James, Sean McCann, Adam Meggido, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd, Heather Urquhart.

Rotating musicians: Craig Apps, Christopher Ash, Alex Atty, Jordan Clarke, Pete Furness, Nathan Gregory, Calie Hough, Chloe Potter, Duncan Walsh Atkins, Andrew Woolf.

Creators and Directors Adam Meggido & Dylan Emery

Musical Supervisor Duncan Walsh Atkins

Movement Director Ali James

Set Design Simon Scullion

Costume & Prop Design Gabriella Slade

Lighting Design Damian Robertson

Sound Design Oscar ThompsonProduced by Showstopper Productions Ltd.

The stream takes place on Tuesday December 22 at 7:30pm.

Tickets;

from £10 (concessions available)

plus Eventbrite booking fees

Booking link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-livestream-christmas-special-tickets-130785299351?aff=PressReleas

