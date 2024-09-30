Pete Firman Brings TRIKTOK to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning comedy magician Pete Firman is taking his ‘triks’ back on the road in 2024 with his show TrikTok.

Following a successful first leg of TrikTok in 2023, Pete returns to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday 26 October with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, magic!

Pete says: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Pete is a live performer who is not to be missed: expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy. TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his critically acclaimed magic skills in the flesh. Pete has gathered an impressive online audience of two million followers on social media and over 250 million views, with his snappy, astounding and regularly viral videos.

Pete is firmly established as the UK's top comedy magician and has appeared on countless television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. He also appeared in the second season of Good Omens, released last summer.

TrikTok can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 26 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

