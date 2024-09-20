Hot Water Comedy Launches New Showcase For Fantastic Female Comedy Talent

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot Water Comedy is set to showcase talented female comedians in a new weekly club night at its Blackstock Market home.

Crushing! will take place each Thursday and promises a brilliant line-up of comedy talent at the top of their game. It is part of the award-winning Liverpool club’s commitment to offering more stage time and support to women in comedy, from up-and-coming talent to seasoned headliners, while also bringing new audiences into the fold.

The regular free event is being launched on Thursday, 26 September with a stellar roster of funny women ready to entertain Hot Water audiences with their hilarious stories and razor-sharp wit.

The evening’s compère Hatty Preston is a London-born, Chicago-built comedian and actor who now lives here in Liverpool.

She has opened for UK and US stars including Theo Von, Chris DiStefano, Jessica Kirson and Jack Whitehall, and has appeared at many of the major comedy clubs both here and in the United States including The New York Comedy Club, The Stand (NYC), Laugh Factory in Chicago, Zanies Nashville, and – in London – Top Secret, Big Belly, Angel Comedy and Boat Show.

She also headlined the third annual International Lady Laughs festival in Madison, Wisconsin, and here in Britain is a producer and host of the London chapter of Don’t Tell Comedy as well as running the very popular ‘The Big Fizz’ in Notting Hill.

As an actor, Hatty is best known for playing Princess Maribel in Lionsgate’s The Royals and has also guest starred in BBC’s Cuckoo and Call the Midwife. On stage she originated the role of Minty in Jennifer Saunders’ Viva Forever in the West End.

Liverpool’s Kay Nicholson is a dynamic and witty comedian making waves on the UK comedy circuit.

Known for her sharp observational humour and down-to-earth style, the comedian, actor and writer delivers performances that resonate with audiences from all walks of life. Her relatable storytelling, coupled with her infectious energy, make her a favourite at clubs and festivals alike and have earned her spots at some of the country’s most prestigious comedy venues, including regular appearances at Hot Water Comedy Club.

A rising star with a fresh perspective, she continues to charm and entertain with her unique comedic voice. Meanwhile in 2025, she is also set to appear on stage in a UK tour of Andrea Dunbar’s hit comedy Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

Comedian and actor Jojo Sutherland has made a significant impact since bursting on to the scene in 2002.

Known for her charismatic stage presence and quick wit, Jojo is a favourite at The Stand Comedy Club in Edinburgh and Glasgow, seamlessly alternating between delivering her signature sets and compèring, bringing a unique energy to each role.

Her ‘healthy neglect’ approach to parenting forms the backbone of her material, blending everyday grievances with motherly advice which resonates with audiences. As a mother of four, she draws from her rich personal experiences, including her memorable starring role in Channel 4’s award-winning series Wife Swap which inspired her full-length show, Wife Idol – The Rivals, performed with her theatre company, The OneHanded Women.

She was a finalist in the inaugural Funny Women Comedy Awards and has been part of two world record-breaking events – Stand Up 150 and One Big Laugh. Her dynamic talent and diverse experiences make her a standout performer in the comedy world.

Award-winning bi-lingual stand-up sensation Blank Peng originally started performing in Mandarin but switched to English on arriving in Britain.

Known for a quirky and unpredictable style, blending sharp wit with offbeat observations, and often incorporating elements of absurdity and unique storytelling, Blank’s performances are marked by their spontaneity and clever humour.

And the line-up is completed by Hot Water Comedy favourite Kate Tracey.

Kate is a rising star in the UK comedy scene, known for her sharp wit and engaging stage presence. She made her stand-up debut over a decade ago at Hot Water Comedy Club, one of the biggest comedy venues in the country, and has since evolved into a seasoned performer, now headlining shows at the very place where her journey began.

Her comedy is a clever blend of relatable anecdotes and bold humour, delivered with a natural confidence which keeps audiences hooked. Her growth from first-time performer to a headline act is a testament to her talent, making her a must-see comedian on the circuit.

The busy weekly programme continues through the autumn, with October shows including appearances from comedians including Kate Smurthwaite, Sam Walton, Lori Smith and Nina Gilligan.

Meanwhile Crushing! will also feature a female show manager and an all-woman security detail on duty, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment.

Hot Water Comedy Club’s Paul Blair says: “We’ve consistently featured a strong line-up of women across all our shows, from emerging stars to some of the top headliners in the industry.

“With this new show, we’re offering even more opportunities for female performers to thrive, addressing the ongoing gender imbalance in the comedy scene nationwide.

“Join us every Thursday for Crushing! and be a part of a night filled with laughter, talent, and groundbreaking performances that are reshaping the future of comedy.”

Comments