Disney's THE LION KING To Return To Tulsa in June

Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 13th at 10:30am. Tulsa's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Tulsa PAC stage on Thursday, June 1st for a limited engagement of three weeks through Saturday, June 17th. The press opening performance is Friday, June 2nd at 8pm.

In Tulsa, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm. There will be 1pm matinees on Thursday, June 1 and Thursday, June 15. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Beginning Monday, February 13th, tickets will be available at the Tulsa PAC Box Office and online at CelebrityAttractions.com. To charge tickets, call the Tulsa PAC Box Office at 918-596-7111 (M-F, 10:30am - 5:30pm). Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling at 918-796-0220 (M-F, 9am - 3pm).

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Tulsa PAC and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Tulsa PAC. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Tulsa PAC is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Tulsa at the Tulsa PAC.

ABOUT The Lion King



After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 27 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor) and Binder Casting/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com, Facebook and Instagram.

The Tulsa engagement of Disney's The Lion King is presented by arrangement with Celebrity Attractions and is a subscription offering of the 2022-2023 Broadway series that also includes HAMILTON and AIN'T TOO PROUD The Life and Times of the Temptations plus an add-on performance of LEGALLY BLONDE - The Musical.