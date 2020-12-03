Young People's Theatre's New Online Play Festival Returns

Young People's Theatre's (YPT) new online play festival, Right Here, Write Now, returns with its latest series of live-streamed readings. Launched in June, the series features contemporary playwrights responding to these extraordinary times. This latest edition includes Icelandic playwright/author Andri Snær Magnason (YPT's Blue Planet); playwright/ actor Jeff Ho (YPT's Antigone: ae-?; Ophelia in Why Not's Prince Hamlet); and playwright/actor Makambe K Simamba (Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers, b current performing arts; Artist in Residence, Tarragon).

"Right Here, Write Now was our first response to the pandemic lockdown - a way to continue to create work while having to use online means to reach audiences," said Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. "The first plays reflected on the tension of trying to live normally when everything normal has been interrupted. In this latest edition of the festival, all three plays touch on different ethical questions that have arisen over these many months. How can we continue to get through this together?"

Viewers will have the chance to see a live online reading of each play on YPT's YouTube channel - Dec. 7, 8 & 11 at 7PM. The readings will continue to be available for viewing throughout the month of December.

Monday, Dec. 7:

The Livestream

Staying home can saves lives. So might going out in the streets. Playwright: Makambe K Simamba; Director: Donna-Michelle St. Bernard Dramaturg: Stephen Colella; Featuring: Filsan Dualeh & Hodan Dualeh Recommended for Ages 12 & Up

Tuesday, Dec. 8:

TOSKA has never met his friend irl. Now he's gone.

Playwright: Jeff Ho; Director/Dramaturg: Stephen Colella

Assistant Director/Dramaturg: Karthy Chin; Featuring: Anthony Perpuse

Recommended for Ages 13 & Up

Friday, Dec. 11:

Unboxing Grandmother

This holiday, only a fairy tale may save the day.

Playwright: Andri Snær Magnason; Director: Allen MacInnis Featuring: Maja Ardal & Sadie Laflamme-Snow Recommended for Ages 6-12

Registration Open for Online Winter Drama Classes

Begin January 12, 2021

YPT's Drama School returns this winter with more virtual drama. Led by an experienced faculty of professional artist educators, online classes are available for JK-Gr. 12, both on weekends and after-school, beginning January 12.

Specialty classes for Gr. 7-12 include Online Content Creation, Shakespeare Monologues, Junior Ensemble, Senior Company and more. YPT has adapted its historic theatre with newly converted live-stream studios where many of its drama classes are broadcast live.

"AMAZING team. AMAZING experience. The online Drama Camp was THE BEST." - Andrea, parent "REALLY FUN! A great way to CONNECT WITH OTHERS." - Vera, student

Visit youngpeoplestheatre.org/dramaschool for class information. For a sneak peek at online classes click here.

