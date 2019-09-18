Young People's Theatre Launches 2019/20 Season

Young People's Theatre is thrilled to showcase world-renowned artists throughout its 2019.20 Season, including Canada's internationally-acclaimed Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, New York's Arktype, the creative team of Where the Wild Things Are, as well as direction by Sheila McCarthy, Philip Akin, Craig Francis and Rick Miller. Year-long celebrations will mark the 50th Anniversary of YPT's Drama School, whose alumni include Drake, Kiefer Sutherland and Giacomo Gianniotti.

"As one of North America's leading professional theatres dedicated to young people we know that children deserve the best. This season we present innovative creative companies and artists from across Canada and around the world," said Artistic Director Allen MacInnis. "We're also celebrating 50 years as the oldest and largest drama school in Canada."

The season opens this October with the Toronto premiere of The Mush Hole - a dance performance about the intergenerational impact of Residential Schools from celebrated choreographer, director and producer Santee Smith (CBC's The Move). Award-winning actor Sheila McCarthy directs the Canadian premiere of The Adventures of Pinocchio - our enchanting holiday musical. Craig Francis and Rick Miller (Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea) bring a wild, multimedia adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's Jungle Book to life, while theatre veteran Maja Ardal follows her hit show for infants, One Thing Leads to Another, with the world premiere of You and I - specially created for "walking babies" (ages 12-30 months).

Back by popular demand is Blue Planet, a whimsical tale of youth taking flight based on Andri Snær Magnason's celebrated children's book. Presentation House Theatre (Where the Wild Things Are) delivers an original Spanish-English spin on the beloved tale, Jack and the Magic Bean. Bold productions for teen audiences include the world premiere of A Million Billion Pieces, a moving story of love directed by Philip Akin (former Artistic Director of Obsidian Theatre), and the Canadian premiere of ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann's CARTOGRAPHY - a revealing look at the plight of young migrants.

YPT is committed to having Indigeneity influence its core values. This season, each production explores one of the Seven Ancestral Teachings of the Anishinaabe: Wisdom, Love, Respect, Bravery, Honesty, Humility and Truth.

"Two years ago, YPT made a decision to respond to the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The TRC specifically stated that the Arts are uniquely positioned as a platform for reconciliation," said MacInnis. "At YPT, with learning at our centre and our youngest citizens our priority, we embraced the call and have committed to the journey. This season we are learning our way into what it means to position Indigeneity as the model for YPT's initiatives and programming."

For half a century, YPT's Drama School has been a place for young people to explore their interest in theatre, mentored by professional and experienced artists, while making friends and having fun! Information on anniversary activities can be found here.

EDUCATORS: Book now and save with the Back to School Special - tickets $15 each until Oct. 14 only. Study guides, workshops and other teaching tools available online. Call 416.862.2222 x2.

FAMILIES: Enjoy savings of up to 25% on regular tickets with a season package. Become a YPT Insider and along with supporting YPT, you'll receive exclusive access and discounts. Book online at youngpeoplestheatre.org or call 416.862.2222 x2.





