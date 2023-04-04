Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YVR Art Foundation Announces Elisabeth Kyle as New Executive Director

Elisabeth succeeds Susan Jackson, who served as Executive Director from 2012 until the end of September 2022.

Apr. 04, 2023  
The Board of Directors of the YVR Art Foundation has announced the appointment of Elisabeth Kyle as Executive Director. Elisabeth succeeds Susan Jackson, who served as Executive Director from 2012 until the end of September 2022. In her new role Elisabeth will champion the YVR Art Foundation's mandate to develop and advance B.C. and Yukon First Nations art and artists.

"At our AGM on March 30, I was delighted to officially introduce Elisabeth as a tremendous addition to the YVR Art Foundation," said YVR Art Foundation Board Chair, Aaron Wilson. "Elisabeth brings to us the entrepreneurial skills, innovation abilities and enthusiastic passion for B.C. and Yukon First Nations arts and culture that we need as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Born in Buenos Aires and raised in Vancouver, Elisabeth has years of expertise in senior leadership roles in arts and culture and not-for-profit administration, development, relationship building and increasing capacity. Her career highlights include managing major public and private funding portfolios and strategic partnerships for the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, Ballet BC, Provincial Language Service (PHSA), VGH + UBC Hospital Foundation, and working with independent local artists and creators. She holds a Bachelor of General Studies and Business Administration (2009) and a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (2015) from Simon Fraser University.

"As a life-long resident British Columbian, it is truly an honour to serve in this role. I am excited to continue the important and resonant work of the YVR Art Foundation as we pen a new chapter in the Foundation's mandate to support the living, vibrant arts practices of B.C. and Yukon Indigenous artists."

YVR Art Foundation (YVRAF) provides eligible individual BC and Yukon First Nations artists with scholarships, grants, exhibition and research opportunities. To date, YVRAF has disbursed more than 205 awards, representing over $750,000 in scholarships, grants and research opportunities for B.C. and Yukon First Nations artists across 50+ distinct communities.

Added Mr. Wilson, "On behalf of the Board I would also like to thank Susan Jackson for her remarkable contributions to the YVR Art Foundation over the past decade. We are the organization we are today because of her hard work and dedication. All of us on the Board wish Susan all the best in her future endeavors."

Mr. Wilson continued, "We are also pleased to announce that Troy Abromaitis and Daniel Nguyen have been elected to the YVR Art Foundation Board of Directors for 2023-2026. On behalf of all of us at YVRAF, welcome Troy and Daniel."

Troy is a member of Lytton First Nations, one of the communities of the Nlaka'pamux Nation and has deep family ties to the Secwepemc Nation. Troy has nearly ten years of professional board experience at all levels of governance, and he brings senior executive experience, integrity, accountability, strategic and financial insight, high performance standards, diversity and leadership. He is also passionate about Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation from a governance perspective. Troy is currently working as Director of Development with the Bucci Group of Companies.

Daniel is an Intern Architect at Stantec Architecture who is continually inspired by travelling and art. Daniel is passionate about designing spaces that enhance the quality of experiences we have in the built environment. Along with proficiency in architectural design, Daniel's expertise in project coordination, user group facilitation, have supported projects for Camosun College, Selkirk College, Coast Mountain College, British Columbia Institute of Technology, various British Columbia school districts, and Vancouver International Airport.

Troy and Daniel will work alongside the nine-member volunteer Board of Directors, chaired by Aaron Wilson, and the Foundation's Executive Director Elisabeth Kyle.



