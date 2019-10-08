Winners Of RBC Emerging Artist Apprentice Award Announced

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that Corps de Ballet member Genevieve Penn Nabity and Apprentice Noah Parets are the winners of the seventh annual RBC Emerging Artist Apprentice Award for their performances as Apprentices during the 2018/19 season.

Ms. Penn Nabity and Mr. Parets each received a $1,000 cash prize. The awards were presented in Toronto last night by Cornell C.V. Wright, Chair of The National Ballet Board of Directors, and Flora Do, VP, Strategy and Client Insights, RBC Wealth Management, at the Patrons' Council 2019/20 season opening party.

Ms. Penn Nabity was born in Casco, Michigan and trained at Main Stage Center for the Arts in Armada, Michigan and Canada's National Ballet School. She joined the National Ballet in 2018 as an RBC Apprentice and became a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2019.

Mr. Parets was born in Boston, Massachusetts and trained at Boston Ballet School in Massachusetts before joining the company in 2018 as an RBC Apprentice.

Established in 2012, the RBC Emerging Artist Apprentice Award recognizes members of the National Ballet's Apprentice Programme for their artistic growth, professional development and exceptional talent. The award recipients are chosen by a selection committee made up of members of the National Ballet's artistic staff.

Ms. Penn Nabity and Mr. Parets will next appear with the company onstage during the Fall Season which opens with Giselle, November 6 to 10, 2019.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You