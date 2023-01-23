Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 23, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre

Runners-Up: Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage Jaz 'Fairy J' Simone - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage, Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival

Runners-Up: Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre

Runners-Up: Tawiah Ben M'Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy

Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre

Runners-Up: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival, 1939 - Stratford Festival, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival

Runners-Up: & JULIET - Princess of wales theatre, MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre

Runners-Up: Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage

Runners-Up: Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival

Runners-Up: Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival

Runners-Up: Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival, Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre

Runners-Up: DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, RICHARD III - Stratford Festival, THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival

Runners-Up: Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper, Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage, Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Runners-Up: Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sweet Action Theatre

Runners-Up: Bygone Theatre, Shadowpath Theatre, The Flare Productions

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Stratford Festival

Runners-Up: Crow's Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Guild Festival Theatre



Related Stories
Fundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown Toronto Photo
Fundraising Kicks Off Today For the Jackie Shane Historic Plaque in Downtown Toronto
Fans and the public are invited to contribute to a fundraising campaign to celebrate and honour musician Jackie Shane with a commemorative plaque in downtown Toronto. Her legacy and influence have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, including a 2019 Grammy nomination, a Polaris Music Prize Heritage Award nomination, and a recent Heritage Minute featuring transgender activist Ravyn Wngz as Jackie.
Review: MARTYR at Aki Studio Photo
Review: MARTYR at Aki Studio
Marius von Mayenburg’s MARTYR tells the story of a radicalized Christian teenager and his crusade of extremism that damages everyone around him. ARC’s production's sharp, slick direction and assured cast expose some flaws in the idea-heavy script. However, it ultimately succeeds in showing theatre’s great power to ask big, unsettling questions.
33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected t Photo
33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected to Take Place This Month
The International Association of Blacks in Dance in partnership with dance Immersion will present the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold? on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
TD Music Hall Torontos New State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue Opens Next Month At Allied Mu Photo
TD Music Hall Toronto's New State-of-the-Art Live Music Venue Opens Next Month At Allied Music Centre
The Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall has announced the opening of TD Music Hall - Toronto's new state-of-the-art 500-capacity performance space in Allied Music Centre. The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) bring their renowned combination of music and visuals to the grand opening on Feb 10, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share