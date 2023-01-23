Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Winner: Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre
Runners-Up: Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage Jaz 'Fairy J' Simone - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage, Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival
Runners-Up: Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Winner: Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre
Runners-Up: Tawiah Ben M'Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival
Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)
Winner: SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy
Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions
Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)
Winner: TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre
Runners-Up: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival, 1939 - Stratford Festival, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Winner: Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
Winner: CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival
Runners-Up: & JULIET - Princess of wales theatre, MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre
Runners-Up: Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage
Runners-Up: Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival
Runners-Up: Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Winner: Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival
Runners-Up: Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival, Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
Winner: MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre
Runners-Up: DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, RICHARD III - Stratford Festival, THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival
Runners-Up: Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Winner: Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper, Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Winner: Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage, Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Winner: Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film
Runners-Up: Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Winner: André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
Winner: THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film
Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
Winner: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Winner: Sweet Action Theatre
Runners-Up: Bygone Theatre, Shadowpath Theatre, The Flare Productions
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Winner: Stratford Festival
Runners-Up: Crow's Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Guild Festival Theatre