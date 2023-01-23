Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Winner: Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre



Runners-Up: Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage Jaz 'Fairy J' Simone - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage, Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival



Runners-Up: Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre



Runners-Up: Tawiah Ben M'Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy



Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre



Runners-Up: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival, 1939 - Stratford Festival, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre, Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival



Runners-Up: & JULIET - Princess of wales theatre, MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre



Runners-Up: Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre, Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage



Runners-Up: Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre, Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival



Runners-Up: Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival



Runners-Up: Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival, Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre, Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre



Runners-Up: DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, RICHARD III - Stratford Festival, THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival



Runners-Up: Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper, Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre, Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival, Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage, Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film



Runners-Up: Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival, Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival, Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film



Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

Winner: LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sweet Action Theatre



Runners-Up: Bygone Theatre, Shadowpath Theatre, The Flare Productions

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Stratford Festival



Runners-Up: Crow's Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, Guild Festival Theatre