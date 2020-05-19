VIDEO: Toronto's MATILDA Cast Reunites for Episode 3 of CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Episode 3 of Check In From Away has been released! Check In From Away is a weekly online show hosted by Come From Away cast member, Steffi D, and stage manager, Lisa Humber.

This episode is a Matilda reunion, as Hannah Levinson, Jenna Weir, Jaime MacLean (Toronto's 3 Matildas) and Dan Chameroy (Miss Trunchbull) talk to hosts Steffi and Lisa. These revolting children (and one equally revolting adult) share what they've been up to during quarantine.

