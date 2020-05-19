Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Toronto's MATILDA Cast Reunites for Episode 3 of CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Article Pixel May. 19, 2020  

Episode 3 of Check In From Away has been released! Check In From Away is a weekly online show hosted by Come From Away cast member, Steffi D, and stage manager, Lisa Humber.

This episode is a Matilda reunion, as Hannah Levinson, Jenna Weir, Jaime MacLean (Toronto's 3 Matildas) and Dan Chameroy (Miss Trunchbull) talk to hosts Steffi and Lisa. These revolting children (and one equally revolting adult) share what they've been up to during quarantine.

Check out the video below!


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • School Of Magic Offers Virtual Summer Camps
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 15
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!