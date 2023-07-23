VIDEO: Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Watch Richard Thomas discuss playing Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird, running at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto from November 21 - November 27, 2023!

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history.” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird – “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) – has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

To Kill a Mockingbird is part of the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Subscription Season. Single tickets will go on sale on Thursday July 27 at 10AM.



