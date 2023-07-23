VIDEO: Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

The production will play Toronto from November 21 - November 27, 2023.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production! Photo 1 Photos: COME FROM AWAY Lands In Gander! Get A First Look At The Production!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe Photo 3 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: WEEKEND ROUNDUP at Toronto Fringe
Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 3 at Toronto Fringe Photo 4 Review: FRINGE FESTIVAL: DAY 3 at Toronto Fringe

Watch Richard Thomas discuss playing Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird, running at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto from November 21 - November 27, 2023!

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history.” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird – “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) – has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

To Kill a Mockingbird is part of the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Subscription Season. Single tickets will go on sale on Thursday July 27 at 10AM.







RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Mirvish Productions Mourns The Loss Of Tony Bennett  Photo
Mirvish Productions Mourns The Loss Of Tony Bennett 

Mirvish Productions mourns the death of Tony Bennett at the age of 96 in his New York home on Friday July 21, 2023. Bennett was a longtime friend of the Mirvish family and a frequent guest at Ed's Warehouse Restaurant. In 1978, Bennett performed a week of concerts at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, October 23 to 28, that remains a highlight of the venue's storied history. 

2
Experience the Timeless Beauty of Impressionist Art at the Toronto Premiere of LASTING IMP Photo
Experience the Timeless Beauty of Impressionist Art at the Toronto Premiere of LASTING IMPRESSIONS IN 3D

Get ready to be mesmerized by the beauty of Impressionist art at the Toronto premiere of 'Lasting Impressions in 3D.' Don't miss this magical exhibition starting August 10, 2023.

3
CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto Photo
CHRIS, MRS. Will Have its World Premiere in Toronto

The world premiere of Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical, will feature an original score and a cast of 17 talented Canadian actors to be announced this fall. Chris, Mrs. will run from December 5 to 31 at The Winter Garden Theatre, 189 Yonge St., Toronto.

4
Toronto Fringe Festival Celebrates A Successful Return! Photo
Toronto Fringe Festival Celebrates A Successful Return!

The 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival wrapped up after 12 successful days of live theatre in 16 venues, plus free programming at the POSTSCRIPT Patio from July 5-16, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Video VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Video
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harbourfront Centre presents Summer Music in the Garden
Harbourfront Centre presents Summer Music in the Garden (6/21-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kidd Pivot: A New Creation
Bluma Appel Theatre (12/06-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Green Box
Maja Prentice Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You