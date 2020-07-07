VIDEO: Mirvish Debuts 'The Ghosts of the Royal Alex', the First Song in a Six Song Cycle

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, Mirvish Productions has released the first song in a six song cycle about the ghosts that have reportedly been seen at The Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, 'The Ghosts of the Royal Alex'.

Check it out below!

Written by theatre manager Ron Jacobson, the debut song this week is performed by Steffi DiDomenicantonio, one of the hosts of Check In from Away!

Listen to a companion podcast for the video, a fictionalized story about the ghosts, here: https://mirvish.libsyn.com/

