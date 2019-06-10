VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe & Jeremy Jordan in Toronto for MODERN BROADWAY

Broadway stars Betsy Wolfe and Jeremy Jordan have arrived in Toronto for the first of four performances in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra's MODERN BROADWAY, a journey through today's greatest Broadway hits from such Tony Award-winning shows as The Book of Mormon, Once, The Baker's Wife, The Last Five Years, and Newsies, along with songs from modern classics as Les Misérables, Cats, Miss Saigon, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

Conductor Steven Reineke leads the TSO in what is sure to be a show-stopping and unforgettable evening. Performances run June 10 - 12, 2019.

For tickets, visit tso.ca.

Watch a preview below with stars Betsy Wolfe and Jeremy Jordan:





