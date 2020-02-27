Two New Shows Added to the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Spring Programming Line-Up
Two new shows have just been added to the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Spring programming line-up.
Gord Sinclair brings his debut solo project, Taxi Dancers (out tomorrow!) to life with a Massey Hall presents show on Thursday, April 23 at Paradise Theatre. This solo debut from the musician best known as bassist and songwriter with Canadian rock legends The Tragically Hip brings several firsts. Chiefly, it is the first release from a member of the band since the passing of frontman Gord Downie in 2017, an event that united the nation.
Taxi Dancers is a farewell of sorts, fearlessly exploring Sinclair's despair about losing a lifelong friend and bandmate. But it is also a clear-eyed survey of what's good in the world, and a profound statement about why sorrow must be viewed in tandem with joy. Both are elemental aspects of living, and music - especially rock music, with its boundless capacity for nuance, shading, and sheer emotional heft - and perhaps life's purest mirror.
Ali Hassan brings his stand-up comedy act to Paradise Theatre on Thursday, May 14. This show is a hilarious exposition of Ali's journey in and out of the culinary world that he spent 12 years in. It's a little like Eat, Pray, Love...minus the Prayer. Hassan is a standa??up comic and actor as well as the host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio and SiriusXM, on which he wrangles top Canadian comedians for a listenership of over 1 million people.
As we close out the final few shows for February, here is a look ahead at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall March presentations.
March Programming:
Massey Hall presents at Mod Club
FRAZEY FORD
Monday, March 2 | 8pm
Mod Club Theatre
Tickets: $19.50
-
Massey Hall presents
ROSE COUSINS
with special guest John Paul White
Thursday, March 5 | 8pm
Danforth Music Hall
Tickets: $29.50
-
Massey Hall presents at Lula Lounge
AMY HELM
Wednesday, March 18 | 8pm
Lula Lounge
Tickets: $25
-
Roy Thomson Hall presents
SCOTT BRADLEE'S Postmodern Jukebox
Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour
Thursday, March 19 | 8pm
Roy Thomson Hall
Tickets: $39.50-$99.50
-
Massey Hall presents at Mod Club
TAMINO
With special guest Mappe Of
Friday, March 20 | 8pm
Mod Club
Tickets: $19.50
-
Roy Thomson Hall presents
Chris Botti
Friday, March 20 | 8pm
Roy Thomson Hall
Tickets: $59.50-$128.50
-
Roy Thomson Hall presents
Classic Albums Live:
TOM PETTY
Damn the Torpedoes
Saturday, March 28 | 8pm
Roy Thomson Hall
Tickets: $39.50-69.50
-
Roy Thomson Hall presents
National Geographic Live
KAKANI KATIJA
Designed By Nature
Sunday, March 29 - TWO SHOWS | afternoon 2pm & evening 7pm
Monday, March 30 | 8pm
Tuesday, March 31 | 8pm
Roy Thomson Hall
Tickets: $24-$89.25