Two New Shows Added to the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Spring Programming Line-Up

Two new shows have just been added to the Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall Spring programming line-up.

Gord Sinclair brings his debut solo project, Taxi Dancers (out tomorrow!) to life with a Massey Hall presents show on Thursday, April 23 at Paradise Theatre. This solo debut from the musician best known as bassist and songwriter with Canadian rock legends The Tragically Hip brings several firsts. Chiefly, it is the first release from a member of the band since the passing of frontman Gord Downie in 2017, an event that united the nation.

Taxi Dancers is a farewell of sorts, fearlessly exploring Sinclair's despair about losing a lifelong friend and bandmate. But it is also a clear-eyed survey of what's good in the world, and a profound statement about why sorrow must be viewed in tandem with joy. Both are elemental aspects of living, and music - especially rock music, with its boundless capacity for nuance, shading, and sheer emotional heft - and perhaps life's purest mirror.

Ali Hassan brings his stand-up comedy act to Paradise Theatre on Thursday, May 14. This show is a hilarious exposition of Ali's journey in and out of the culinary world that he spent 12 years in. It's a little like Eat, Pray, Love...minus the Prayer. Hassan is a standa??up comic and actor as well as the host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio and SiriusXM, on which he wrangles top Canadian comedians for a listenership of over 1 million people.

As we close out the final few shows for February, here is a look ahead at Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall March presentations.

March Programming:

Massey Hall presents at Mod Club

FRAZEY FORD

Monday, March 2 | 8pm

Mod Club Theatre

Tickets: $19.50

-

Massey Hall presents

ROSE COUSINS

with special guest John Paul White

Thursday, March 5 | 8pm

Danforth Music Hall

Tickets: $29.50

-

Massey Hall presents at Lula Lounge

AMY HELM

Wednesday, March 18 | 8pm

Lula Lounge

Tickets: $25

-

Roy Thomson Hall presents

SCOTT BRADLEE'S Postmodern Jukebox

Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour

Thursday, March 19 | 8pm

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $39.50-$99.50

-

Massey Hall presents at Mod Club

TAMINO

With special guest Mappe Of

Friday, March 20 | 8pm

Mod Club

Tickets: $19.50

-

Roy Thomson Hall presents

Chris Botti

Friday, March 20 | 8pm

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $59.50-$128.50

-

Roy Thomson Hall presents

Classic Albums Live:

TOM PETTY

Damn the Torpedoes

Saturday, March 28 | 8pm

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $39.50-69.50

-

Roy Thomson Hall presents

National Geographic Live

KAKANI KATIJA

Designed By Nature

Sunday, March 29 - TWO SHOWS | afternoon 2pm & evening 7pm

Monday, March 30 | 8pm

Tuesday, March 31 | 8pm

Roy Thomson Hall

Tickets: $24-$89.25





