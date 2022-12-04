Tweed & Company Theatre Announces 2023 Season

After announcing the addition of a third venue (the Tweed & Co Outdoor Stage) just last week, the company is now revealing a season of five major theatrical productions across their venues, on sale NOW to the general public!

Over the past few years, Tweed & Company Theatre has become a household name in the region for their stunning original theatrical productions, for showcasing multi-talented young artists, and for their consistent drive to grow the arts and culture community in Hastings County. 2022 has of course been no exception, with the assumption of two venues and a massive season of musical productions, from Second City's She the People to Canadian Off-Broadway hit Ride the Cyclone, from Broadway smash Mamma Mia to original folk musical Ursa, and now, their currently playing pantomime world premiere production of Cinder-Ellie! The company continues to build a reputation for quality, community spirit, and just plain fun. And with the major announcement today of their 2023 programming, they are primed to take another big step forward, and blow everyone away with five main stage productions next year.

While regular programming will resume as early as February in both communities, the main stage season of theatrical performances kicks off in June with a new Joni Mitchell revue show, BOTH SIDES NOW. Tweed & Co favourite and creative director, Tricia Black will helm this show, alongside creative partners the Uncommon Folk Collective (Jake Schindler and Sam Boer, creators of Ursa: A Folk Musical). Both Sides Now will feature a cast of 7 interpreting all of Joni's hits for the stage, and telling the story of this incredible artist, her career, and her activism. Both Sides Now plays at the Marble Arts Centre from June 8th to 10th, and the Bancroft Village Playhouse from June 14th to 18th.

Next up, in July... there has been a murder!... MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR, a new Agatha Christie style murder mystery farce will be presented at both venues. This will be a world premiere presentation of a new piece by celebrated Canadian playwright Steven Gallagher, a huge coup for Tweed & Bancroft. His most recent show, Blackout, premiered in 2021 in Toronto's High Park and was selected to be part of the 34th National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival in New York in the Fall of 2022.﻿ Murder at Ackerton Manor plays July 6th to 8th at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed, and July 12th to 16th at the Village Playhouse in Bancroft.

Then, get your sequins on and get ready for the smash hit mega musical of the summer, as JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT weaves its way to the Playhouse Stage! Running from August 16th to the 27th at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, Joseph will feature an all-star cast of professional and local talent alongside a local children's ensemble, stunning sets and costumes, epic lighting and sound, and a musical story that we all know and love. After the runaway success of their production of Mamma Mia last summer, Tweed & Co is thrilled to be able to bring the world's favorite family musical to a local stage next summer. Cast and creative team announcements will be coming soon, but we suggest booking your tickets early for this one, as seats are sure to go fast. Due to the size of the production it will be available in Bancroft only.

In the fall, make the trip to Tweed to see the endearing and inspirational MISS CALEDONIA. From Miss Furrow, Miss Sweet Potato, to Miss Queen o' the Grand River Pork Producers' Association, and then, finally - Miss Caledonia. How hard could it be? This performance will play at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed only from September 21st to the 23rd, and will star local professional actor Janelle Hanna in this tour de force one woman show. Audiences will remember Janelle from Tweed & Co's recent creation, Tales From the Lighted Path at O'Hara Mill, or may have seen her this past summer in Stag & Doe at Port Hope, or on stages across the province.

And finally, Tweed & Company's newest tradition, the family pantomime, returns with THE LION OF OZ. Join all of your favourite classic characters as we explore a different part of the magical land of Oz, and learn all about our friend the lion. It's a show about courage, and being the hero of your own story. Come and laugh and sing along with some of Tweed & Co's favourite performers and the Young Company during this holiday musical extravaganza. The Lion of Oz plays at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed from December 5th to 10th, and the Bancroft Village Playhouse from the 13th to 23rd. Student matinee performances will also be available to school groups.

Tweed & Bancroft patrons will once again be able to book tickets for the full summer season at a discounted rate with the SEASON PASS. This year, the three season pass shows will all take place during the summer months so cottagers and summer residents can also take advantage of these savings. Season Pass holders save approximately 15 percent on their tickets and can lock in their favourite seats for all three shows. The Tweed Season Pass includes BOTH SIDES NOW, MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR, and MISS CALEDONIA while the Bancroft Season Pass includes BOTH SIDES NOW, MURDER AT ACKERTON MANOR and JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. Season Passes in both venues are $99.00 for adults, $79.00 for seniors, and $59.00 for students/youth. Season Pass holders also receive a discount on additional tickets for these shows at either venue.

New this year, there will be a FAMILY PACK for both JOSEPH and THE LION OF OZ. Book at least two adult or senior tickets and two youth (under 18) tickets and receive 15 percent off. After purchasing a Family Pack, additional tickets can be purchased at the same discounted rate. Family Packs must be purchased through the box office either in person or over the phone at 613-478-6060.

In addition to the main stage productions, the TIFF film program returns in Bancroft in January, Youth Theatre programming returns to both venues for March Break and the summer with registration opening January 1st, Art After Dark and Gala events will return to both venues early next year, and there is already a full slate of one-night-only concerts and events planned for the year. Acts scheduled for 2023 include Red Dirt Skinners, The Mudmen, Sultans of String, Hotel California, Canada's AC/DC Show, and Comedy Country. Full schedule and concert tickets will go on sale January 1st.

Since its inception Tweed & Company has prioritized accessibility and affordability, and will continue to do so in 2023. Several of this year's major productions will include ASL interpretation, and the company has applied for funding to install hearing assist devices in both venues, braille seating plaques, and will continue offering relaxed performances in 2023. The company has also started applying for some larger accessibility projects such as an elevator in Bancroft, and a new addition in Tweed with barrier-free access, ramps, push button doors, and more. The new outdoor stage will be fully accessible.

Ticket prices this season remain some of the lowest in the country for professional theatre, with adult ticket prices ranging from $37.50-$39.50+HST, senior rates from $32.50-$34.50+HST, and student/youth ticket prices dropping slightly to $22.50-$24.50+HST. New this year is an arts worker rate for professional arts and culture makers, with arts worker tickets ranging from $24.50-$27.50+HST. Tweed & Company also believes in transparent ticket pricing, and all prices listed above include all ticketing service and box office fees. What you see is what you pay.

Ticket sales for the 2023 theatre season are now open, with tickets going on sale online to the general public starting December 5th, and phone and box office hours for general public ticket purchases starting December 6th. Give the gift of live theatre this holiday season with a Tweed & Company Season Pass, tickets to one of our popular productions, or a physical or e-gift card if you're not sure which show to gift. Gift Cards are now available through the Tweed & Company box office, or online at tweedandcompany.com.