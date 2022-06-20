Trevor Wilson Announced as Toronto Symphony Orchestra RBC Resident Conductor

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Gustavo Gimeno have announced the appointment of conductor and composer Trevor Wilson as the TSO's next RBC Resident Conductor and the extension of Simon Rivard as the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra Conductor.

Trevor Wilson will begin his Resident Conductor role in September and will work with the TSO for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons. He was chosen from a pool of Canadian conductors working across Canada and internationally. The selection process culminated with in-person interviews and a live audition with the TSO. Trevor succeeds Simon Rivard, who has been the RBC Resident Conductor and TSYO Conductor since September 2018.

"The Orchestra and I were very impressed by Trevor's obvious gifts as a conductor," says Music Director Gustavo Gimeno. "His audition showed a confidence, musical intelligence and sensitivity that will be an asset to his work and growth with the TSO. We look forward to the next two years together."

As the TSO's RBC Resident Conductor, Trevor Wilson will work closely with Gustavo Gimeno and the Artistic staff of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, with complete access to all TSO rehearsals and performances. He will lead the TSO's Young People's Concerts of Platypus Theatre's How the Gimquat Found Her Song (November) and The Hockey Sweater (February), and School Concerts in both French and English of The Hockey Sweater, as well as other orchestral events. Trevor will also work with the TSYO on specific projects, and with select TSO guest conductors for consultation, coaching, and mentoring.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the TSO as Resident Conductor," says Trevor Wilson. "As a young musician growing up in Ottawa, the opportunity to attend a Toronto Symphony Orchestra performance was always very special to me, and at the time I could only dream of the chance to perform with them myself. I am so grateful to now be joining the TSO family, working in my home country with one of Canada's foremost artistic institutions, under the exceptional leadership of Maestro Gustavo Gimeno."

Simon Rivard's tenure as RBC Resident Conductor comes to an end, but he continues in his position as TSYO Conductor through the TSYO's 50th anniversary season in 2023/24.

"I am extremely pleased that Simon Rivard will continue in the position of TSYO Conductor through the Orchestra's milestone 50th season," says Gustavo Gimeno. "Simon's energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the next generation of musicians and music lovers has been invaluable to the TSO. He has demonstrated extraordinary leadership of the TSYO and has kept members active, engaged, and inspired through the unprecedented challenges of the past two years."

About Trevor Wilson:



Trevor Wilson is an Ottawa-born conductor and composer who has been praised for his "close rapport with his players" and the "passion and clarity" he brings to performances. During the 2021-22 season, Trevor participated in the Orchestre Métropolitain's Orchestral Conducting Academy under the mentorship of Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and will assist in performances with the Orchestre Métropolitain during the 2022-23 season.

Trevor has been active in the Ottawa musical community, having conducted performances with the University of Ottawa orchestra and many other local ensembles. In 2017 Trevor co-founded the Ottawa Pops Orchestra, an organization which aims to redefine the concert experience and attract diverse audiences, serving as its music Director until 2019. He also served as the Assistant Conductor of the National Academy Orchestra of Canada under the late Boris Brott in summer 2019. Having attended numerous masterclasses and festivals, Trevor has had the opportunity to study under internationally renowned conductors such as David Zinman, Gerard Schwarz, Neil Varon, David Effron, and Markus Stenz, and in 2018 he performed with the Dohnányi Orchestra Budafok in Budapest, Hungary. Trevor completed his graduate studies in orchestral conducting under Marin Alsop at the Peabody Conservatory, where he also served as Assistant Conductor to the Peabody Choruses. In Fall 2022 Trevor will begin a Professional Studies Diploma at the Cleveland Institute of Music under Carlos Kalmar.

About Simon Rivard:



Simon Rivard has been the RBC Resident Conductor of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Conductor of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra since 2018. At the TSO, Simon Rivard was mentored by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno and Sir Andrew Davis. In addition to leading concerts throughout the seasons, he has been assisting world-class conductors such as Peter Oundjian, Donald Runnicles, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, John Storgårds, Barbara Hannigan, Xian Zhang, Eun Sun Kim, and Sir Andrew Davis. Since 2019, he has been an Equilibrium Young Artist, as part of Canadian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan's internationally acclaimed mentorship program for early-career professional musicians. In 2020, he was appointed Associate Conductor of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir, Canada's largest choral organization.

As a guest conductor, Simon Rivard has conducted orchestras in North America and Europe. He recently made his début with Orchestre symphonique de Québec, Orchestre symphonique Sherbrooke, and the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra. In February 2022, he made his début at the Edmonton Opera in Puccini's La Bohème. He also recently collaborated with celebrated Toronto-based opera company Against The Grain, in Holst's Sāvitri. In 2018, he was invited to participate in the first Conducting Mentorship Program at the Verbier Festival Academy (Switzerland), at the conclusion of which he was awarded a Special Prize. In 2017-18, Rivard served as Resident Conductor of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (Ontario, Canada). In 2017, he stepped in for Jean-Philippe Tremblay as Music Director of the Orchestre de la Francophonie.