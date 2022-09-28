Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Toronto's Commffest Presents Free Online Screenings Of INSIDE/OUT: A PRISON MEMOIR

A story about a man's search for community: the community of the street, the community of prison, and of the theatre.

Toronto News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Toronto's Commffest Presents Free Online Screenings Of INSIDE/OUT: A PRISON MEMOIR

Toronto's Commffest presents free online screenings of Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir, Patrick Keating's real-life story of years spent in and out of Canada's penitentiary system. A story about a man's search for community: the community of the street, the community of prison, and of the theatre.

This theatrical performance film was created for a Virtual Screening Tour of prisons and correctional facilities across Canada in 2021. It also screened at the Edinburgh Fringe and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, and was awarded Best Inspirational Film by the Washington Film Awards in 2022.

Inside/Out: A Prison Memoir is based on Keating's solo theatre work of the same name, which was performed at the PuSh Festival in 2018, and across Canada.

Patrick served three sentences totalling 10 years in Federal Penitentiaries in Quebec and British Columbia. When he transferred to Matsqui in BC, he took courses in the art and craft of the Theatre. Upon Patrick's release he was accepted and enrolled into the Fine Arts Program at Simon Fraser University.

He earned a B.A. in Theatre studies, launching a career as a performer that has involved close to 60 TV and film productions and over 40 stage productions over the past 30 years. Patrick worked with several Vancouver theatre companies including: the Firehall, Touchstone, and Headlines. Keating has been recognized with two Jessie Richardson Award Nominations.

In a powerful intersection of art, lived experience and social justice, Keating's Inside/Out joins a rich history of life-affirming works of resistance and humanity. Calls for Equity and Access have steadily risen during COVID, resulting in inspiring instances of ingenuity and adaptation, providing access for and to the underserved populations of Canada's penitentiary system.

Inside/Out was written and performed by Patrick Keating, produced by Norman Armour and Jeff Topam, and filmed by Mark Edwards.

Inside/Out is available for streaming (Digital Site License) and on DVD through Moving Images Distribution.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Toronto's 'Hermione Granger' Sarah Afful Announces Maternity Leave; Broadway's Antoinette Robinson to Take OverToronto's 'Hermione Granger' Sarah Afful Announces Maternity Leave; Broadway's Antoinette Robinson to Take Over
September 28, 2022

Sarah Afful who plays 'Hermione Granger' in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Toronto will be on maternity leave beginning September 30, 2022 as she prepares to welcome her second child. Temporarily replacing Sarah during her leave is Antoinette Robinson from the Broadway company who will make her Canadian stage debut.
The Company Theatre's THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Comes to CAA TheatreThe Company Theatre's THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Comes to CAA Theatre
September 28, 2022

David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto’s most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio.
BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE Extends in Toronto Due To Popular DemandBOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE Extends in Toronto Due To Popular Demand
September 28, 2022

Following eleven successful weeks in Toronto, the Marley family in conjunction with Terrapin Station Entertainment and Lighthouse Immersive, have announced that the acclaimed BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE currently open at Lighthouse Immersive Artspace at 1 Yonge Street, is being extended to October 23rd due to popular demand.
On-Demand, Ticketing and Live Streaming Service Launches For Canada's Massey Hall and Roy Thomson HallOn-Demand, Ticketing and Live Streaming Service Launches For Canada's Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall
September 28, 2022

Introducing Massey Hall+, the first-ever on-demand and ticketing live streaming service for Canada's renowned Massey Hall and iconic sister-venue, Roy Thomson Hall.
DanceWorks Announces Its 45th Season!DanceWorks Announces Its 45th Season!
September 27, 2022

DanceWorks, a leading presenter of dance in all forms, has announced its 2022-2023 season, presenting unique, and remarkable storytelling through a collection of exceptional works.