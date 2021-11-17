Tom Patterson Theatre Wins Award Recognition

The new Tom Patterson Theatre at the famed Stratford Festival is receiving international acclaim even before the building opens for the 2022 Festival season.

The project designed by Siamak Hariri, co-founder of Hariri Pontarini Architects, won Best of the Best Award in cultural architecture from the Architecture MasterPrize in Los Angeles last week(https://architectureprize.com/winners/winner.php?id=5081).

The Civic Trust Award in the United Kingdom has named the theatre as a Regional Finalist. The theatre is the only project in Canada to make the shortlist of this global competition that celebrates design excellence in the built environment (https://www.civictrustawards.org.uk/).

"We're thrilled the Tom Patterson Theatre is generating excitement and attracting attention from afar ahead of its inauguration next spring," said Hariri.

The Festival's newest venue is designed to attract, engage and connect community and artists with an organic shape that blends into the riverside setting and dissolves the line between indoors and out. Light-filled spaces create set pieces for encounter that complement the auditorium's intimate 600-seat enclosure.

Finely crafted throughout in sustainable and natural materials, this LEED Gold-registered theatre embodies the Festival's mission to celebrate the arts and be a centrepiece for the Stratford community.

The Civic Trust Award began in 1959 and is Europe's longest-running program to recognize projects that offer a positive cultural, social, economic or environmental benefit to their local communities. The announcement of winners selected from the finalists will be made in January.

Photo credit: Scott Norsworthy