Theatre Bacchus Presents AN EVENING WITH POE

The show premieres October 24 at 8 pm.

Theatre Bacchus will present AN EVENING WITH POE in October.

Featuring some of his most famous works: "The Tell-Tale Heart"; "The Cask of Amontillado", "The Raven"; and "Ligiea", these four stories from Edgar Allan Poe are told in the form of a staged radio drama, complete with sound effects and music. AND EACH of them just happen to reference WINE!

The prisoners of Leverett Street Jail, Death Warrant Division, await their fates as two of the doomed souls tell their stories, and we enter the mind of a third.

"Ligiea" is told through the eyes of a member of the Golden Raven Society. The Golden Raven Society is an organization established for persons with a fascination for the occult and the supernatural to come together and share in their passions on the subject. We are told, by the Baroness Ritzner Von Jung, Grand Master of the society, that it was Poe himself who created the Golden Raven Society.

Show Dates:

Premiere - October 24 at 8 pm (With special live podcast at 7:30 pm discussing the background of Edgar Allan Poe AND a LIVE Q&A/Commentary with the cast immediately following the show!)

On-Demand - October 25-31

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatrebacchus.com/current-production.

