The Guelph Chamber Choir Presents A New Take On Handel's Messiah

Handel's Messiah may now be the composer's most popular work, but in his lifetime, Handel was known primarily for his dramatic operas. The Guelph Chamber Choir is proud to present a fresh interpretation of Messiah led by conductor Charlene Pauls on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the River Run Centre in downtown Guelph, right before Christmas.

Conductor Charlene Pauls enthused, "I've sung many performances of Messiah as a soprano soloist, but this forthcoming presentation will be my first on the podium. As you can imagine, I've had a great many opportunities to study the beloved score over the years and am exhilarated to present my own take on what is often considered the cornerstone of English choral music. At the time, Handel was most famously an opera composer; it was primarily through this genre that he gained fame throughout Europe. Only after the popularity of opera in England began to wane did he turn his compositional energy to creating oratorios for the public. With this in mind, Handel was a master of drama and his music is full of theatre. When we embrace the full range of emotions conveyed in the music, the score comes alive - it's one of the numerous reasons this piece has remained vital and popular for centuries!"

We are thrilled with our line-up of soloists this year. Described by the KW Record as possessing "a bright, round and supple sound," soprano soloist Bethany Hörst is well established on the stage in both opera and concert. Canadian mezzo-soprano Jennifer Enns Modolo has delighted audiences across the country with her clear, unaffected voice and meaningful singing. Lauded for his luminous projection, lyrical sensitivity, and brilliant coloratura, American-born Canadian tenor Lawrence Wiliford is in high demand around the world in concert, opera, and recital repertoire. Equally comfortable on both concert and operatic stages, New Zealand-born baritone Bradley Christensen has continued to earn praise for his "most well-rounded instrument...focused, rich, and sympathetically communicative."

Please plan to arrive early to enjoy a PodiumTalk, titled Messiah Night Live! on the River Run Stage at 6:50 pm led by celebrated keyboardist Christopher Dawes, who will again join the orchestra for this season's performance.

We will also be presenting a Sing-Along Messiah the evening before on Friday, December 20, 2109 at 7:30 pm at St. George's Anglican Church. A suggested donation of $20 in support of the Children First Fund of Family and Children's Services of Guelph and Wellington County. More generous donations for this project are most welcome.

Our latest Christmas CD, Carol of the Bells (2017), will be available for purchase at the concert. We are continuing our popular Silent Auctions with many giftable items at the concert. 50/50 draw tickets will also be available with a potential grand prize of $5500 for the lucky winner!

Single tickets for Handel's Messiah on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the River Run Centre are now available for $45 each or 4 for $160. We encourage young adults to attend with $10 tickets for those age30 and under, and only $5 for youth 14 and under.

Tickets are available through the River Run Centre by calling 519-763-3000 or online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/guelph-chamber-choir-handels-messiah/ or (519)763-3000. To discover more, please visit our website at http://www.guelphchamberchoir.ca or email info@guelphchamberchoir.ca.





