The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Announces An All-Star Line Up For The Remaining Concerts Of The 2020-2021 Season

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra continues its 42nd season with April's and May's live streamed performances, featuring world renowned Guest Artists and audience-favorite masterworks. The VSO Music Director and Conductor will join the orchestra in May.

Celebrated piano virtuoso Orli Shaham returns to Skyview Auditorium with performances of Beethoven's bright and lyrical Piano Concerto No.2 in honor of the composer's 250th anniversary year on April 24 & 25. Following her triumphant and critically acclaimed VSO debut in 2014, Mrs. Shaham returned to Vancouver by popular demand in 2017 to perform Brahms' monumental concerto No. 2. This April's performances will constitute Mrs. Shaham's third appearance with the VSO. Guest Conductor Maestro Ken Selden will lead the VSO in performances of Jean Sibelius' rich and poignant Andante Festivo, and Antonin Dvorak's buoyant and charming Serenade for Strings.

Grammy Award winning, internationally renowned cellist Zuill Bailey will showcase his mastery on May 22 & 23 in Haydn's C Major Cello Concerto, which is regarded as one of the greatest works for cello of the classical era. Bailey's rare combination of celebrated artistry, technical wizardry and engaging personality has secured his place as one of the most sought after and active cellists of today. After a year of not being able to travel outside of Europe, VSO Music Director and Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons is scheduled to join the orchestra and Mr. Bailey for this exciting concert.

Performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall. Depending on WA state health requirements at the time, a limited number of in-person audience could be present at the performances. The Saturday broadcasts will begin at 6:30pm with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews. The Sunday performances and shows will also be streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm.

All current season ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Single tickets to view the live stream are on sale now. A secure email link will be emailed to each single ticket buyer.