The Toronto Stage Company Introduces The Cast For GOD OF CARNAGE, At The CAA Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE sees a playground altercation between eleven-year-old-boys bring together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The Toronto Stage Company has announced the cast for their upcoming presentation of YAZMINA REZA'S Tony and Olivier award winning play GOD OF CARNAGE.

JARROD W. CLEGG plays Michael Novak a seemingly good-natured wholesaler of durable goods.

AMY SLATTERY plays Veronica Novak hostess of the house and a writer who fancies herself a good citizen.

LUKE MARTY plays Alan Raleigh a self-absorbed corporate lawyer, preoccupied with his phone.

ANGELICA ALEJANDRO plays Annette Raleigh a wealth manager who presents herself as an elite member of the one percent.

ANTHONY BOTELHO is the alternate for Michael and Alan and KATHLEEN POLLARD is the alternate for Veronica and Annette.

Performer bios and headshots are available on the official show website at: Click Here

GOD OF CARNAGE is a compelling drama that strips away at our basic pretences and reveals the inner truth we prefer to keep hidden. Director Mark Datuin has assembled a very skilled cast that will breathe life into these characters in a way that the audience will find quite thrilling" said Jon Chaters, Lead Producer of GOD OF CARNAGE for the Toronto Stage Company.

GOD OF CARNAGE

Written By: Yazmina Reza

Translated By: Christopher Hampton

Directed By: Mark Datuin

Production Design By: Jon Chaters

Lighting Design By: Mikael Kangas

Costume Design By: Nola Chaters

Location: CAA Theatre

Performances: 8 (May 23-28, 2023)

Tickets: On sale now at Mirvish.com and all open Mirvish box offices.

GOD OF CARNAGE sees a playground altercation between eleven-year-old-boys bring together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses...and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their liberal principles in tatters.

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2009 Olivier Award for Best Comedy. GOD OF CARNAGE is an explosive comedy that's all fun and games until the grownups get hurt. GOD OF CARNAGE is presented by The Toronto Stage Company in association with Mad Resilience Films, Playing with Fire Productions and Angelica Alejandro.




