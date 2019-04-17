The Theatre Centre Presents PROPHECY FOG

PROPHECY FOG is inspired by multiple award-winning artist Jani Lauzon's voyage to Giant Rock. Created and performed by Jani Lauzon, directed by The Theatre Centre's Artistic Director, Franco Boni, with environmental design by Melissa Joakim, this Premiere production will be on stage May 14 - 26, 2019 at The Theatre Centre.



Originally developed through The Theatre Centre's Tracy Wright Global Archive (with additional support by the Banff Playwrights Colony, Native Earth Performing Arts and Nightswimming), PROPHECY FOG begins with a voyage into the Mojave Desert in search of Giant Rock, armed with the question: can a site still be sacred if it has been desecrated?



"I can't help wondering if we have forgotten something about who we are and how we came to be here. I know there are well loved doctrines, but even as a child they never made sense to me. We've forgotten about dragons and giants, waving them off as fairytales. We've forgotten about the importance of the stones and what they have to tell us. At the very least I think we should question what we think we know. And the Prophecies offer us an opportunity to go back to old teachings in order to contemplate our future." - Jani Lauzon



Once home to sacred ceremonies, UFO conventions, an airport, and Howard Hughes' favourite restaurant, Giant Rock now stands covered in graffiti and surrounded by broken bottles. The history and spiritual significance of Giant Rock is intertwined with Jani's personal journey to determine what her mother meant when she wrote the words "We come from the stars, we are star people" inside an old book. PROPHECY FOG weaves text, video, and music to create a conscious remembering of ancient prophecies, rock teachings, and star beings. Staged within a circle, Lauzon invites audiences inside the performance, blurring the line between audience and performer.

Due to the intimate setting, seating is extremely limited.



THE THEATRE CENTRE is a nationally recognized live-arts incubator that serves as a research and development hub for the cultural sector. They are a public space, open and accessible to the people of our community, where citizens can imagine, debate, celebrate, protest, unite and be responsible for inventing the future.



THE TRACY WRIGHT GLOBAL ARCHIVE is a Theatre Centre project that inspires artists to explore a burning question and contemplate a new direction in their work by engaging deeply with communities and locations across the globe, seeking answers to their questions and inspiring new directions in their practice.



PAPER CANOE PROJECTS was founded in 2013 to support the development and production of multidisciplinary projects in Theatre, Film and Music. Influenced by the work of Yoshi Oida, Eugenio Barba, Richard Pochinko and David Smukler, Paper Canoe Projects seeks to explore the connection between body memory and creative expression in the development of new works.



NIGHTSWIMMING is an award-winning Toronto-based dramaturgical theatre company with a national mandate focused on research, creation and performance through commissioning and developing new Canadian plays, musical works and dance.



Performances are at THE THEATRE CENTRE, 1115 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ontario. To purchase tickets please visit https://tickets.theatrecentre.org / 416-538-0988 - Performances run from May 14 to May 26, at 8pm, with previews on May 14 and 15, and matinees at 2pm on Sundays. Tickets range from $17 - $30.



The show runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.





