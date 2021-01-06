The National Ballet of Canada's Film LULU Wins Best International Short Film at the Milan International Film Festival

Lulu, a film created as part of The National Ballet of Canada's Expansive Dances series, choreographed by Guillaume Côté, directed by Ben Shirinian and produced by Lookout, wins Best International Short Film at the 2020 Milan International Film Festival, MIFF Awards.

The Expansive Dances films were released in September 2020 to launch the National Ballet's virtual season. The three films featured dancers moving through outdoor spaces, in direct contrast to our present confined existence due to the pandemic. All three films were directed and produced by the acclaimed Mr. Shirinian and Jared Cook of Lookout.

Lulu features Principal Dancer Heather Ogden and is set to Max Richter's November. The film captures a woman's courage and strength as she moves away from her difficult past and comes to terms with saying goodbye. Lulu is the third collaboration between Mr. Côté and Mr. Shirinian, who previously created the celebrated dance films Lost in Motion and Lost in Motion II.

The MIFF Awards are organized by the non-profit Italian cultural association Leonardo Da Vinci Film Society and have been recognized as the official International Cinema exhibition festival of Milan. Each year, the festival selects an eclectic pool of exceptional independent films from all over the world and exhibits the winning films during its showcases in Milan, often touring them in other locations.