The National Ballet of Canada's ANGELS' ATLAS Has Brought in Over $1 Million in Ticket Sales

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that the world premiere of Angels' Atlas by international choreographic sensation Crystal Pite surpassed box office projections, bringing in over $1 million in ticket sales with 14,528 people in attendance. The highest grossing mixed programme in the company's history since West Side Story Suite in 2007, Angels' Atlas was presented with Wayne McGregor's electrifying Chroma and the company premiere of Marguerite and Armand by Frederick Ashton and received a rapturous response from audiences and critics alike.

Angels' Atlas is Ms. Pite's second work for the National Ballet, following the creation of Emergence in 2009, and featured an inventive reflective light backdrop designed by Jay Gower Taylor and Tom Visser, original music by Owen Belton with additional music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Morten Lauridsen and costumes by Nancy Bryant. The eight-show run was onstage February 29 - March 7, 2020 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The National Ballet will next perform Alexei Ratmansky's Romeo and Juliet, commissioned by Ms. Kain in 2011 to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary, March 11 - 22, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You