The COC Celebrates Asian Heritage Month

The Canadian Opera Company has announced the Showcase Series, a new slate of programming that spotlights a variety of cultural identities through curating performance opportunities that comprise Toronto's unique cultural landscape. In May, the company celebrates Asian Heritage Month with a month-long calendar of events that highlights the beauty of music, cultural identity, and language, and also support an understanding of the vast range of Asian communities throughout the city.

"The Showcase Series aims to improve representation and inclusivity within opera in more authentic ways," says Makenzie Morgan, Director of Community Partnerships & Programs. "Through this series, we are looking to explore and build new relationships with artists across the city and champion culturally responsive programming opportunities."

Throughout the following month, the Showcase Series will feature familiar artists to the COC community, as well as collaborations with all new artists performing in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts from 12 - 1 p.m. All events are free but will require registration, and additional resources will be made available following certain sessions.

For more information on performances and how to register for a free ticket, please visit coc.ca/Showcase.