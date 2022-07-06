The AFC Announces Reactivation Program - Financial Assistance For Workers In The Live Performance Sector

The AFC has announced the Reactivation Program - direct financial assistance for independent, self-employed, and gig workers in the live performance sector who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reactivation Program serves theatre, comedy, and circus performers, as well as technicians, production, and other live performance professionals who need financial support to maintain or regain work in the sector.



Program details and the application portal are at www.ArtsReactivation.ca.



This program provides one-time assistance of up to $2,500 to help with items such as basic living expenses (such as rent or mortgage, utilities, food, medical needs, etc.); expenses that will help the individual get back to work (equipment, transportation, certifications, etc.); and/or costs incurred during the pandemic that are causing financial instability (such as moving costs, debt payments, outstanding dues, etc.)



Through the Reactivation Program, The AFC will distribute up to $17 million in financial relief on an ongoing basis between July 2022 and March 2023, throughout Canada outside of the province of Quebec.



AFC Executive Director David Hope, said, "The AFC has been providing emergency financial assistance to workers in the performing arts sector for more than 60 years. The recent pandemic has caused extreme hardship for so many professionals in the performing arts across Canada. Many are in financial distress and even starting to leave the sector. We have created the Reactivation Program to provide assistance quickly, accessibly, and compassionately to all performing arts professionals who qualify and are experiencing financial hardship. We are here and ready to help gig workers, self-employed, and independent workers - the most precarious of professionals in the sector - stabilize and reactivate their career in the performing arts."

About The AFC:

The AFC is the lifeline for Canada's entertainment industry. Through compassionate support, we help Canadian entertainment professionals maintain their health, dignity, and ability to work. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of industry members have turned to The AFC for help to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. We have responded to the need with over $2.4 million in emergency financial aid and other vital programs and services that support the health and well-being of arts and entertainment professionals.