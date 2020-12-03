Tafelmusik Announces Virtual Holiday Offerings

So much in our world has changed, but Christmas wouldn't be the same without Tafelmusik! December offerings include a free virtual version of Sing-Along Messiah, a new 24/7 Holiday Music Stream, and a festive concert co-curated by Elisa Citterio and Ivars Taurins that promises to make the season bright.



Sing-Along Messiah on Screen

Though Tafelmusik's popular Sing-Along version of Handel's Messiah cannot happen in person this year, there's no reason not to "raise the roof" and sing together in celebration of the holidays! Tafelmusik announces Sing-Along Messiah on Screen, a free virtual version for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes from December 17 through 26, 2020.



Captured live at Koerner Hall in 2010, this video of Messiah excerpts features Mr. Handel himself (Ivars Taurins, director, Tafelmusik Chamber Choir) leading soprano Suzie LeBlanc, countertenor Daniel Taylor, tenor Rufus Müller, baritone Locky Chung, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir, and an audience of 1000 enthusiastic "sing-alongers." Tafelmusik's Sing-Along Messiah film was produced by the award-winning 90th Parallel Productions and was originally telecast by Bravo!



Ivars Taurins, who received a Gemini Award nomination for his performance, says, "For more than three decades, George Frideric Handel (aka yours truly) has stepped onto the stage to lead Tafelmusik and an audience chorus of thousands through his timeless masterpiece, Messiah, in a sing-along version. This year we must come together in spirit rather than in person. So, until we can join our voices once again, I sincerely hope that our Messiah sing-along film presentation, and Handel's music, will rekindle the flame of all that is best within us, bringing joy, peace, and hope to your homes."



Sing-Along Messiah on Screen is available on YouTube anytime from December 17 at 7pm EST through December 26 at 11:59pm EST. Scores of the choruses will be available to download from Tafelmusik's website closer to the event. The viewing link will be available to those who sign up for Tafelmusik's newsletter at tafelmusik.org/newsletter.



24/7 Holiday Music Stream: Baroque music to soundtrack the holidays:

Tafelmusik makes the season even merrier with a new 24/7 Holiday Music Stream, a free livestream of baroque Christmas music, all recorded by Tafelmusik. The 24/7 Holiday Music Stream will run around the clock from December 19 through December 26 on Tafelmusik's YouTube channel.



A Tafelmusik Christmas

December 10, 2020 at 8 pm online

Ivars Taurins and Elisa Citterio, directors

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir



Co-curated by Ivars Taurins and Elisa Citterio, this festive program brings members of the choir and orchestra together for the first time in 2020. A joyous chorus and tender chorales from Bach's Christmas Oratorio are paired with richly harmonized baroque arrangements of Christmas carols and a radiant chorus from Charpentier's Christmas Pastorale.



The orchestral works evoke the many moods and emotions associated with Christmas, from the irrepressible exuberance of Vivaldi's La Pastorella to the elegance of French noels arranged by Lalande and Corrette to the charm of Heinichen's Pastorale. Find comfort and connection in traditions new and old.



Deluxe single ticket buyers are able to access the concert for one week after the broadcast date. Regular single ticket buyers can access for 48 hours.



Photo by Jeff Higgins

